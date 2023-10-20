Foe is the first time Oscar-nominated Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal have worked together

Foe is the latest adaptation to screen of Iain Reid's novels. Described as a horror thriller, it is directed by Garth Davis and co-written by Reid.

This dystopian tale follows the story of married couple, Junior and Hen as they try to carve out a life for themselves in the year 2065. It features a mighty cast, with Irish actors, Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun) taking up the lead. Their lives are turned upside down after the appearance of Terrance (Aaron Pierre) and his startling proposal.

The film is the first time the Oscar-nominated Irish actors have worked together, with Mescal telling Deadline in 2022 that playing Ronan's husband was “incredibly exciting.”

Here's everything you need to know about Foe.

When can I watch Foe?

Foe will be available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday October 20, with a later release date on Amazon Prime Video to be confirmed.

What is Foe about?

Foe is an adaption of the 2018 novel of the same name by Iain Reid. His book which is set in the future follows a married couple whose lives are thrown into turmoil after the arrival of a stranger named Terrance who has a startling proposal.

Here is the official synopsis for Foe from Amazon Studios: "Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior's family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid's novel, directed by Garth Davis and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe's mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life."

Foe: is there a trailer?

Yes, Amazon Studios have released a trailer for Foe, you can watch it below.

Who is in the cast for Foe?

Foe features a small but mighty cast, with Irish actors Paul Mescal, who is best known for his breakout role in Ordinary People and his Oscar-nominated role in Aftersun and four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan leading the way as married couple Junior and Hen.

Set in the future, the couple live on an isolated farm only to have a stranger show up on their doorstep called Terrance who is played by Aaron Pierre, best known for starring in Krypton as Dev-Em.

Is Foe based on the book by Iain Reid?

Foe is an adaption of the 2018 novel of the same name by author Iain Reid who also co-wrote the screenplay with director Garth Davis.

The story follows a married couple who live on an isolated farm in 2065, whose life is thrown into turmoil following the arrival of a stranger named Terrance. He offers Junior the chance to travel to space for several years to pilot a program that will help transition humans off the dying Earth. However there is one catch, to complete the mission he must leave his wife behind. The novel has been described a mix between a horror and a thriller.

Will there be a sequel?