Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With film festivals announcing their programming for the year and awards ceremony well underway, it’s proving to be quite the busy schedule for Irish actor Andrew Scott, with the release of his festival hit “All of Us Strangers” starring Paul Mescal opening in cinemas across the United Kingdom from tomorrow.

It’s been a meteoric rise for the Dubliner, after his breakthrough role as Jim Moriarty in the BBC series "Sherlock," starring opposite Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes. His portrayal of the cunning and enigmatic Moriarty earned him widespread acclaim and a BAFTA Television Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But before "Sherlock," Scott had already made a mark in the theatre scene, receiving critical praise for his stage performances. His theatrical work includes collaborations with prestigious institutions like the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Court Theatre, alongside his one-man performance in the National Theatre’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” - more about that to follow.

After "Sherlock," Scott continued to build an impressive filmography, showcasing his range in various genres. Notable film roles include his portrayal of Max Denbigh, the antagonist in the James Bond film "Spectre" (2015), and the lead role in the critically acclaimed drama "Pride" (2014) where he played a gay man living with the ostracization of coming out in his sleepy Welsh hometown

So what has Andrew Scott coming up in the first half of this year, and how many awards nominations has he earned during awards season 2024? NationalWorld takes a deep(ish) dive into what the “All of Us Strangers” actor has coming up shortly.

What is Andrew Scott starring in to start 2024 off with?

All of Us Strangers

What is it about?

One night in his near-empty London tower block, screenwriter Adam has a chance encounter with mysterious neighbour Harry, puncturing the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam finds himself drawn back to his childhood home, where his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died 30 years ago.

Who else stars in it?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside Paul Mescal playing the love interest, “All of Us Strangers” features performances by Claire Foy, Jamie Bell, Ami Trederia and Carter John Grout as young Adam.

When is “All of Us Strangers” released in UK cinemas?

“All of Us Strangers” is released in UK cinemas on Friday January 26 2024, and is rated by the BBFC as 15 due to “strong sexual detail, sex, drug misuse [and] very strong language”

NT Live: Vanya

What is it about?

“Andrew Scott brings multiple characters to life in Simon Stephens’ (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) radical new version of Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” that was filmed live during its sold-out run in London’s West End. Hopes, dreams, and regrets are thrust into sharp focus in this one-man adaptation which explores the complexities of human emotions.”

When is “NT Live: Vanya” released in UK cinemas?

“NT Live: Vanya” is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on February 22 2024, but has yet to receive a BBFC classification.

Ripley

What is it about?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In 1960s New York, Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) is hired by a wealthy man to convince his wayward son to return home from Italy. But Tom's introduction to Dickie Greenleaf's leisurely life abroad "is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder”

Who else is starring in it?

The latest adaptation of Patricia Highsmiht’s 1955 book, “The Talented Mr Ripley,” will also feature the talents of Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy and two-time Academy Award nominee John Malkovich.

When is “Ripley” out on Netflix?

“Ripley” is currently scheduled for release on Netflix on April 4 2024.

What awards is Andrew Scott up for during awards season 2024?

Quite a few once again, after an exhaustive amount of nominations for his role in the film from awards ceremonies that have already been completed, including a nomination at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. In total, Scott has been nominated 28 times for his role in “All Of Us Strangers” - of those that have yet to be completed, Scott is up for the following awards still. Surprisingly, no nomination at this year’s BAFTA ceremony. London Film Critics Circle

Actor of the Year

British/Irish Performer of the Year

AACTA International Awards

Best Lead Actor in Film

Satellite Awards

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Independent Spirit Awards

Best Lead Performance

How can I watch Andrew Scott as Moriarty in “Sherlock”?