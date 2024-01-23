Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 Oscar nominees are now being announced for every film category, and Oppenheimer met expectations, racking up XX nominations, including in the top categories, Best Picture, Director (Christopher Nolan), and Leading Actor (Cillian Murphy).

Poor Things followed with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Director, and Actress, and Killers of the Flower Moon and gained 10 nominations. Barbie also did well, with eight nominations, although Greta Gerwig was again snubbed in the Director category, as she was at the Baftas, and Margot Robbie missed out on Best Actress.

The Boys star Jack Quaid and Joker actress Zazie Beetz presented the live nominations announcement today (January 23) for the 96th Academy Awards ahead of Mach’s awards ceremony. Here is the full list of nominees:

Who are the Oscars 2024 nominees?

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

• Bradley Cooper, Maestro

• Colman Domingo, Rustin

• Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

• Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

• Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

• Annette Bening, Nyad

• Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

• Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

• Carey Mulligan, Maestro

• Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December – Samy Burch

Past Lives – Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography

• El Conde

• Killers of the Flower Moon

• Maestro

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Sound

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Napoleon

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Live Action Short

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Feature

TBA

International Feature

TBA

Animated Short

TBA

When is the Oscars 2024 awards ceremony?