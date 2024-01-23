Oscars 2024 nominations: every nominee announced as Oppenheimer leads - when is 96th Academy Awards ceremony?
Oppenheimer dominates Oscars 2024 nominations as Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie trail
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 2024 Oscar nominees are now being announced for every film category, and Oppenheimer met expectations, racking up XX nominations, including in the top categories, Best Picture, Director (Christopher Nolan), and Leading Actor (Cillian Murphy).
Poor Things followed with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Director, and Actress, and Killers of the Flower Moon and gained 10 nominations. Barbie also did well, with eight nominations, although Greta Gerwig was again snubbed in the Director category, as she was at the Baftas, and Margot Robbie missed out on Best Actress.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Boys star Jack Quaid and Joker actress Zazie Beetz presented the live nominations announcement today (January 23) for the 96th Academy Awards ahead of Mach’s awards ceremony. Here is the full list of nominees:
Who are the Oscars 2024 nominees?
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Director
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos lanthimos – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
- • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- • Colman Domingo, Rustin
- • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
- • Annette Bening, Nyad
- • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- • Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- May December – Samy Burch
- Past Lives – Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Cinematography
- • El Conde
- • Killers of the Flower Moon
- • Maestro
- • Oppenheimer
- • Poor Things
Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
- Sound
Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
- Napoleon
Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Original Song
- “The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- “It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- “What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
Documentary Short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai and Wai Po
Live Action Short
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Documentary Feature
- TBA
International Feature
- TBA
Animated Short
- TBA
When is the Oscars 2024 awards ceremony?
The Oscars 2024 awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10. Red carpet coverage will begin on ITV1 and ITVX from 9.30pm, and the awards show proper will get underway at 11pm. The ceremony is expected to finish around 2.30am on Monday March 11.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.