SAGs and DGAs 2024: when are Screen Actors and Directors Guild awards shows next month, how to watch in UK
The 2024 Screen Actors Guild and Directors Guild Awards ceremonies will be held in the US in February
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG), and Directors Guild Awards (DGA) ceremonies are coming up next month, as awards season gears up ahead of The Oscars in March. Despite having similar names the two awards groups are completely different bodies and events.
SAG is older than the DGA, despite its awards arm being much younger than that of the DGA. SAG was founded in 1933, but the first ever SAG Awards ceremony, organised by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), was hosted in 1995.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The DGA is governed by a National Board of Directors made up of DGA members - the Guild was founded in 1938 and the first award, the Honorary Life Membership Award, was given to D.W. Griffith. However, the DGA Awards, then called the Screen Directors Guild, were not established until 1949, and the event has been held annually ever since.
Therefore, this year SAG returns to celebrate its landmark 30th awards show, and DGA passes three quarters of a century with its 76th awards.
When are DGA Awards 2024?
The 76th DGA awards ceremony will be held on February 10 at the The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the same venue that has hosted the Golden Globes since 1961. This year’s ceremony host has not yet been confirmed.
Succession has picked up four nominations for different episodes of the final season, whilst big name directors recognised this year include Greta Gerwig for Barbie, Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon. It is Scorsese’s 11th DGA nomination; he is surpassed by only Stephen Spielberg, who has 13.
When are SAG Awards 2024?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 30th SAG Awards ceremony will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles, California on February 24. Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the film nominees, with four nods each, whilst Succession is expected to clean up for TV, with five nominations. The ceremony will not have a host, as the awards are presented by SAG-AFTRA.
Can you watch the DGA awards show in the UK?
Unfortunately, the DGA awards ceremony is not a televised event so you will be unable to watch the ceremony. We will share a full list of the winners after they have been confirmed, so watch this space.
Can you watch the SAG Awards show in the UK?
Yes, the SAG Awards ceremony will be available to watch worldwide on Netflix, which last year aired the coverage on its YouTube channel. This year it will be available to watch live on the streaming platform itself at 8pm local time (1am on Sunday February 25 in the UK).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.