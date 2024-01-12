Sundance 2024: when does film festival start this year, every movie premiere including A Different Man
Tickets for Sundance Film Festival 2024 are still available to buy from just $30
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sundance Film Festival, a showcase for independent and international films, returns this year at Salt Lake City, Utah, and tickets are still available so you can get involved.
Whilst the US film festival began in 1978, the Sundance Institute took over organisation of the proceedings in 1984, so this year the festival celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As always, the festival will feature dozens of special screenings including 20 premieres, a range of world cinema, documentaries, animation, and much more. And it’s not just movie screenings, the festival also features events like Cinema Café, where different people from the world of film have informal chats about their craft.
When is Sundance Film Festival 2024?
Sundance 2024 begins on the evening of January 18 and will run every day until Sunday January 28. The first screenings of the festival will take place at 12pm local time
82 films chosen from more than 4,000 submissions will be shown over hundreds of screenings this year before voting in various awards categories takes place.
The short film jury winners will be announced on January 23, with feature film awards being announced on January 26.
Which films premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024?
- A Different Man
- And So It Begins
- DEVO
- Freaky Tales
- Ghostlight
- Girls State
- Look Into My Eyes
- Luther: Never Too Much
- My Old Ass
- Power
- Presence
- Rob Peace
- Sasquatch Sunset
- Sue Bird: In the Clutch
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- The American Society of Magical Negroes
- The Outrun
- Thelma
- Will & Harper
- Winner
Can you still get tickets to Sundance 2024?
Advertisement
Advertisement
With the festival so close, many packages have sold out, but there are still tickets available including the cheapest option, which went on sale yesterday. You can buy an in-person ticket for a single film at any screening where tickets are still available for $30 here.
The Salt Lake City Pass, which includes unlimited screenings in Salt Lake City and priority access at all Salt Lake City cinemas, is still available to buy but will set you back $500.
The most expensive package, Express Pass Second Half, is still available to purchase at $4,000. This includes unlimited in-person screenings with priority access at all locations from January 24-28.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.