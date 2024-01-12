Tickets for Sundance Film Festival 2024 are still available to buy from just $30

Sundance Film Festival, a showcase for independent and international films, returns this year at Salt Lake City, Utah, and tickets are still available so you can get involved.

Whilst the US film festival began in 1978, the Sundance Institute took over organisation of the proceedings in 1984, so this year the festival celebrates its 40th anniversary.

As always, the festival will feature dozens of special screenings including 20 premieres, a range of world cinema, documentaries, animation, and much more. And it’s not just movie screenings, the festival also features events like Cinema Café, where different people from the world of film have informal chats about their craft.

Sundance Film Festival 2024 features 20 movie premieres

When is Sundance Film Festival 2024?

Sundance 2024 begins on the evening of January 18 and will run every day until Sunday January 28. The first screenings of the festival will take place at 12pm local time

82 films chosen from more than 4,000 submissions will be shown over hundreds of screenings this year before voting in various awards categories takes place.

The short film jury winners will be announced on January 23, with feature film awards being announced on January 26.

Sebastian Stan drama A Different Man premieres at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Which films premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024?

A Different Man

And So It Begins

DEVO

Freaky Tales

Ghostlight

Girls State

Look Into My Eyes

Luther: Never Too Much

My Old Ass

Power

Presence

Rob Peace

Sasquatch Sunset

Sue Bird: In the Clutch

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

The American Society of Magical Negroes

The Outrun

Thelma

Will & Harper

Winner

Can you still get tickets to Sundance 2024?

With the festival so close, many packages have sold out, but there are still tickets available including the cheapest option, which went on sale yesterday. You can buy an in-person ticket for a single film at any screening where tickets are still available for $30 here.

The Salt Lake City Pass, which includes unlimited screenings in Salt Lake City and priority access at all Salt Lake City cinemas, is still available to buy but will set you back $500.