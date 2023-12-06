The 40th anniversary of the Sundance Film Festival is set to include premieres featuring Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun and Saoirse Ronan

Two movies starring Kristen Stewart are set to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival (Credit: Getty Images)

The Sundance Film Festival has confirmed a clutch of premieres taking place at their 2024 event, with the likes of Kristen Stewart, Saoirse Ronan, and Steven Yeun set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Utah-based film festival, founded by Robert Redford as part of The Sundance Institute.

Saoirse Ronan, a four-time Oscar nominee, returns to Sundance with "The Outrun," an adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir. Ronan takes on the role of a woman confronting her troubled past upon returning home to the Orkney Islands. Chiwetel Ejiofor, behind the camera for the fact-based drama "Rob Peace," explores the tragic descent of an inner-city Newark kid who achieves success at Yale but faces turmoil upon returning home. The film features Jay Will, Camilla Cabello, and Mary J Blige.

Steven Soderbergh brings his haunted house thriller, "Presence," starring Lucy Liu and Julia Fox, to the festival, adding a touch of mystery and suspense. Meanwhile, the Emma Stone-produced "I Saw the TV Glow" explores slipping realities after a favourite show is cancelled, and Justice Smith stars in the satire "The American Society of Magical Negroes."

Additional premieres include the psychological thriller "A Different Man" with Sebastian Stan, the 80s-set anthology "Freaky Tales," the Margot Robbie-produced comedy "My Old Ass," and "Winner," a second narrative film about Reality Winner starring Emilia Jones from "Coda."

What is the Sundance Film Festival?

Robert Redford speaks at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival -Directors Brunch at Sundance Resort on January 25, 2020 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Sundance Film Festival is an annual film festival that takes place in Park City, Utah, USA. It is one of the largest and most prestigious independent film festivals globally, known for showcasing a diverse range of independent films, documentaries, and short films. The festival was founded in 1978 by actor and director Robert Redford, to provide a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work.

Sundance has played a crucial role in promoting independent cinema and has become a launchpad for many successful films and filmmakers. The festival typically takes place in late January and spans over ten days. In addition to film screenings, Sundance also hosts panels, discussions, and events that bring together filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts.

Films selected for the festival often compete for various awards, including the Grand Jury Prize, Audience Award, and Best Director. The festival has gained a reputation for discovering and promoting emerging talent, and many films that premiere at Sundance go on to achieve critical acclaim and commercial success.

When does the 2024 Sundance Film Festival take place?