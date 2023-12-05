Wondering what to do ahead of the great Christmas rush home for the holidays? Perhaps these festive films might give you some inspiration.

Steve Martin and John Candy in the quintessential getting home in time for the holiday's feature, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (Credit: Paramount)

What is more of a nerve-wracking Christmas tradition? Getting everything ready for the ceremonial Christmas Day dinner ahead of time, or the dreaded getting somewhere over the Christmas period with traffic how it is and the weather in the United Kingdom certainly not helping matters either.

If Christmas dinner is your concern, NationalWorld has you covered (thanks Natalie Dixon) but if travel issues are what’s on your mind, especially if you cannot get away from work until that Friday before Christmas Eve, then you’re not alone. So much so that Hollywood, in their infinite wisdom, took the concept of trying to get home for Christmas and turned it into somewhat of a cinematic trope going forward.

Be it a film considered the originator of the “driving home for Christmas” trope or a family favourite consisting of child neglect while going on a Parisian vacation, there are a couple of films out there that have themes centred around travelling during one of the most stressful times of the year - despite being told how merry Christmas is.

We’d wager that Christmas stuck on a cold, desolate train platform while trying to get home for the holidays, be it from University or just travelling from one end of the country to the other, isn’t very merry at all. But if you need some advice on what to do when stuck in that situation, or a situation when unwanted visitors arrive and you just want a peaceful Christmas alone, perhaps these film suggestions are for you.

What are some films to watch regarding the Christmas rush?

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

The first of two John Hughes movies based around the Christmas season, this classic comedy follows Neal Page (Steve Martin) and Del Griffith (John Candy) as they navigate various transportation challenges while trying to get home for Thanksgiving. The duo faces a series of misadventures involving planes, trains, and automobiles (as the name of the movie suggests), encountering obstacles that test their patience and resilience. It is perhaps the quintessential movie about trying to get home for the holidays

Where to watch: Available to watch on Channel 4

Home Alone (1990)

Where to watch: The entire “Home Alone” franchise can be streamed on Disney+

Four Christmases (2008)

In "Four Christmases," Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon) are a couple who usually avoid spending Christmas with their families. However, when their tropical vacation plans fall through, they must visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas Day. The movie explores the comedic chaos that ensues as they navigate multiple family gatherings in one day - sort of like a Christmas version of the age-old “double date on the same night” trope that was popular on television way back when.

Where to watch: Available to watch on Prime Video

Christmas With The Kranks (2004)

"Christmas with the Kranks" follows Luther (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis), who decide to skip Christmas and go on a cruise when their daughter announces she won't be home for the holidays. However, their plans change when their daughter decides to come home, and the Kranks must scramble to put together a festive celebration at the last minute, dealing with the chaos of holiday preparations. Though not strictly about travelling for Christmas, the nature of people arriving at the last minute for Christmas plays against the idea of someone beloved coming over for the holidays - The Kranks, after all, just want to go on a cruise.

Where to watch: Available to rent or purchase through all leading digital platforms

I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

‘90s kids will recall the great Jonathan Taylor-Thomas experiment, where the former “Home Improvement” star tried his hand at the big screen: voicing Simba in “The Lion King” and starring opposite Chevy Chase in “Man of The House.” But the older JTT also appeared in this Christmas caper, as his character becomes stranded in the California desert in a Santa Claus suit as part of a prank. Desperate to make it home to Larchmont, New York, in time for Christmas dinner and win a promised vintage Porsche from his wealthy father, Jake embarks on a cross-country journey.