For those bored of what television specials are available on terrestrial television and Freeview, the litany of streaming options available for television viewers and film buffs in the United Kingdom should at least cater to some whims this festive season. With Netflix and Prime Video boasting a large number of Christmas-themed content this year, what about the other two players in the streaming game - namely, Disney+ and AppleTV+?

Rest assured that some favourite television shows and films of Christmas past are once again arriving on the platforms, with the return of AppleTV+’s new Christmas tradition, Spirited starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds on the platform, but with two added bonuses. The Making of Spirited is a chance for audiences to act like a seasonal fly-on-the-wall as the creative team behind the Christmas film takes us on a guided tour of what could in years to come be Will Ferrell’s second entry into the Christmas movie pantheon. There also happens to be a Sing-A-Long Spirited version making its way to the platform if the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music VHS tape has finally worn out.