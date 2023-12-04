Christmas TV guide 2023: Festive features on Disney+ and AppleTV+ including Home Alone & Die Hard
We’ve looked at Netflix and Prime Video’s Christmas content for 2023 - but what do The House of Mouse and The House Steve Jobs built offer this year?
For those bored of what television specials are available on terrestrial television and Freeview, the litany of streaming options available for television viewers and film buffs in the United Kingdom should at least cater to some whims this festive season. With Netflix and Prime Video boasting a large number of Christmas-themed content this year, what about the other two players in the streaming game - namely, Disney+ and AppleTV+?
Rest assured that some favourite television shows and films of Christmas past are once again arriving on the platforms, with the return of AppleTV+’s new Christmas tradition, Spirited starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds on the platform, but with two added bonuses. The Making of Spirited is a chance for audiences to act like a seasonal fly-on-the-wall as the creative team behind the Christmas film takes us on a guided tour of what could in years to come be Will Ferrell’s second entry into the Christmas movie pantheon. There also happens to be a Sing-A-Long Spirited version making its way to the platform if the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music VHS tape has finally worn out.
Not to be outdone, Disney+ present a huge range of Christmas favourites this year, with all four Home Alone films available, the first two helping lead Macauley Culkin to his long-overdue Hollywood Walk of Fame star last week, the earnest tear-jerker Miracle on 34th Street with Mara Wilson and Sir Richard Attenborough, and Die Hard - thus cementing itself firmly on the Christmas side of the ongoing debate: is Die Hard a Christmas film?
What Christmas content is available on Disney+ for 2023?
- The Naughty Nine
- Miracle on 34th Street
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Home Alone 1,2,3&4
- Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- The Santa Clauses
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- Frozen 1&2
- Olaf's Frozen Adventure
- Die Hard
- Disney's A Christmas Carol
- Jingle All The Way
- A Muppets Christmas Carol
- Santa Buddies
- Noelle
- Snowball Express
- I'll be home for Christmas
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Santa's Workshop
- A Christmas Carol
- Mickey Saves ChristmasMickey's Christmas Carol
- One Magic Christmas
- Twas the Night
- Christmas...Again?!
What Christmas content is available on AppleTV+ for 2023?
- Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
- The Velveteen Rabbit
- The Making of Spirited
- Frog and Toad
- Shape Island
- The Snoopy Show — Happiness is Holiday Traditions
- Spirited Sing-Along
- A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Sago Mini Friends — New Year's Steve
- Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Night of the Lights
- Get Rolling With Otis — A Winter’s Cow Tale
- Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show — Jack’s Snow Globe Cafe
- I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown
- Interrupting Chicken — A Chicken Carol
- It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown
- Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
- Pretzel and the Puppies — Merry Muttgomery!
- The Snoopy Show — Happiness Is the Gift of Giving
- Spirited
- Stillwater — The Way Home
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
