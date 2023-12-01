What's new on Amazon Prime in December 2023? All the new Christmas movies and TV shows for the festive season
From Candy Cane Lane to Merry Batman, there are lots of new Christmas movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime this December
Christmas is finally right around the corner and there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than to sit down and enjoy a new festive film or TV show. Thankfully Amazon Prime is bringing us a huge selection of new movies and TV series to choose from this December.
From Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy to Merry Little Batman, there's something for all the family. To help you choose what to watch, we’ve handpicked the best of the bunch. Here's all the Christmas films and TV shows arriving on Amazon Prime Video this December 2023.
Candy Cane Lane - December 1
Starring Eddie Murphy in this festive comedy, when a man is determined to win his neighbourhood's annual Christmas decorating contest, he makes a pact with a mischievous elf. The elf casts a spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, bringing utter chaos.
Merry Little Batman - December 8
This brand new animated DC series follows a young Damian Wayne who has to take on Gotham’s worst Super-Villains on Christmas Eve just like his dad, the caped crusader.
Your Christmas or Mine 2 - December 8
James’ father has invited the Taylors to spend Christmas in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps, so they can meet his new American girlfriend. However, Hayley’s dad, Geoff, insisted on handling his family’s side of the booking and something clearly got lost in translation. After a mix-up with transport at the airport, the two families end up at each other’s accommodation, on different sides of a valley and opposite ends of the Tripadvisor ratings scale. Can Hayley and James' relationship survive another turbulent family Christmas, or has their future together gone off-piste?
Dating Santa - December 8
This heart-warming festive movie follows single mother Lucia (Ana Serradilla) and her daughter Leo (Olivia Duflos) a little girl who loves the magic of Christmas, but will Santa grant her one wish this year?
World's First Christmas - December 8
An Amazon original film coming to Amazon Prime Video this December, the official synopsis has not yet dropped so you'll just have to wait and see what's this one's all about.
Dealing with Christmas - December 8
An Amazon original French-language film starring Eric Judor and Ragnar Le Breton that offers us a unique take on body-swapping. On Christmas Eve, Greg, a solitary police officer, leaves his daughter behind to go on a mission. To teach him a lesson, Santa Claus decides to grant his daughter's wish: that her father looks like Richard Silestone, the good-natured and heavily indebted family man from the beloved Christmas movie she adores. Upon waking up, both men realize they have no choice but to complete each other's missions to go back to their own lives.
