It's finally December which means Christmas is just around the corner and there’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than to stick on your favourite Christmas film. Thankfully Amazon Prime Video have a huge collection for you to choose from.

Every year the streaming service puts together its collection of holiday movies, with festive hits including Love Actually to It’s a Wonderful Life. This year there are new editions too including Eddie Murphy's Candy Cane Lane.

To make things easier for you, we’ve reviewed their huge collection and handpicked the best of the bunch. From keeping the kids entertained to a romantic comedy or action and adventure, there’s something for everyone this holiday season. Here’s the best Christmas films you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Actually

Celebrating it's twentieth anniversary this year, Love Actually explores nine connected stories of love around the holiday season. Featuring an impressive cast it stars Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Laura Linney, Martine McCutcheon and Andrew Lincoln.

Four Christmases

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn as Kate and Brad, the pair are forced to visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas, discovering new things about one another along the way.

Eddie Murphy in Candy Cane Lane (Photo: Claudette Barius/Prime)

Candy Cane Lane

Starring Eddie Murphy, when a man is determined to win his neighbourhood's annual Christmas decorating contest, he makes a pact with a mischievous elf. The elf casts a spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, which of course unleashing chaos on the town.

Scrooged

An oldie starring Bill Murray, Scrooged was originally released in 1988 and provides a novel twist to A Christmas Carol, as a selfish TV executive is haunted by three spirits on Christmas Eve.

It's a Wonderful Life

One of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time, It’s a Wonderful Life follows the story of George Bailey played by James Stewart who finds himself struggling with the feeling that his life isn't what he expected. An unlikely meeting with an angel named Clarence helps him realise how very wonderful his life really is.

Surviving Christmas

Starring Ben Affleck, Christina Applegate and James Gandolfini, Surviving Christmas follows Drew (Ben Affleck), a wealthy singleton who offers cash to an annoying family to spend Christmas with him so he won't be alone... what could go wrong?

Home Alone

The most iconic Christmas movie of all time, Home Alone follows young Kevin McCallister (McCauley Culkin) as he finds himself accidently left home all by himself over the holiday season. With burglars on the rampage he musters all his courage to defend his home and the holidays, with hilarious results. If you haven't seen this holiday film, get it added to the list, now.

The Holiday

Hands down the best Christmas romantic comedy (sorry Love Actually), The Holiday follows English Iris, played by Kate Winslett as she swap houses with Californian Amanda played by Cameron Diaz for the holiday season. The pair of course end up falling madly in love with local men, Miles played by Jack Black and Graham played by Jude Law.

The Night Before

Three friends played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Anthony Mackie, decide to celebrate the holidays with a bang. To make it as memorable as possible, they go in search of the Nutcracka Ball, the most exclusive Christmas party in New York.

Office Christmas Party