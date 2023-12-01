Amazon Prime Christmas films 2023: 10 best Xmas movies to watch this holiday season from Love Actually to Home Alone
It's finally December which means Christmas is just around the corner and there’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than to stick on your favourite Christmas film. Thankfully Amazon Prime Video have a huge collection for you to choose from.
Every year the streaming service puts together its collection of holiday movies, with festive hits including Love Actually to It’s a Wonderful Life. This year there are new editions too including Eddie Murphy's Candy Cane Lane.
To make things easier for you, we’ve reviewed their huge collection and handpicked the best of the bunch. From keeping the kids entertained to a romantic comedy or action and adventure, there’s something for everyone this holiday season. Here’s the best Christmas films you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Love Actually
Celebrating it's twentieth anniversary this year, Love Actually explores nine connected stories of love around the holiday season. Featuring an impressive cast it stars Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Laura Linney, Martine McCutcheon and Andrew Lincoln.
Four Christmases
Starring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn as Kate and Brad, the pair are forced to visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas, discovering new things about one another along the way.
Candy Cane Lane
Starring Eddie Murphy, when a man is determined to win his neighbourhood's annual Christmas decorating contest, he makes a pact with a mischievous elf. The elf casts a spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, which of course unleashing chaos on the town.
Scrooged
An oldie starring Bill Murray, Scrooged was originally released in 1988 and provides a novel twist to A Christmas Carol, as a selfish TV executive is haunted by three spirits on Christmas Eve.
It's a Wonderful Life
One of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time, It’s a Wonderful Life follows the story of George Bailey played by James Stewart who finds himself struggling with the feeling that his life isn't what he expected. An unlikely meeting with an angel named Clarence helps him realise how very wonderful his life really is.
Surviving Christmas
Starring Ben Affleck, Christina Applegate and James Gandolfini, Surviving Christmas follows Drew (Ben Affleck), a wealthy singleton who offers cash to an annoying family to spend Christmas with him so he won't be alone... what could go wrong?
Home Alone
The most iconic Christmas movie of all time, Home Alone follows young Kevin McCallister (McCauley Culkin) as he finds himself accidently left home all by himself over the holiday season. With burglars on the rampage he musters all his courage to defend his home and the holidays, with hilarious results. If you haven't seen this holiday film, get it added to the list, now.
The Holiday
Hands down the best Christmas romantic comedy (sorry Love Actually), The Holiday follows English Iris, played by Kate Winslett as she swap houses with Californian Amanda played by Cameron Diaz for the holiday season. The pair of course end up falling madly in love with local men, Miles played by Jack Black and Graham played by Jude Law.
The Night Before
Three friends played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Anthony Mackie, decide to celebrate the holidays with a bang. To make it as memorable as possible, they go in search of the Nutcracka Ball, the most exclusive Christmas party in New York.
Office Christmas Party
And finally, starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman, an Office Christmas Party is a holiday comedy which sees once office throw the biggest festive bash all in a bid to stop its CEO Carol Vanstone from closing it down. Will an epic party be enough to save everyone's jobs?
