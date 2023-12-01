From The Holiday to Klaus and Family Switch there are lost of Christmas films to watch on Netflix this festive season

It's officially December, which means Christmas is almost here and there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than to stick on your favourite holiday film, thankfully Netflix UK has a massive vault for you to choose from.

Every year the streaming service releases new movies for the holiday season and this year is no different with new movies dropping including Family Switch starring Jennifer Garner which is inspired by Freaky Friday and 13 Going 30 and Best Christmas Ever starring Heather Graham.

To help you choose what to watch this Christmas, we’ve reviewed Netflix’s vast selection and handpicked the best of the bunch. From something to watch whilst putting up the tree, to keeping the kids entertained and a romantic comedy to cuddle up to, there’s a movie to keep everyone entertained this holiday season. Here are the 12 best films to watch on Netflix this holiday season.

The Grinch

This 2018 animated version of Dr Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! follows the iconic grumpy character as he schemes to disrupt the holiday joy in the village of Whoville by stealing Christmas with the help of his pet pooch. If you wanted to get a live-action fix the beloved 2000 movie starring Jim Carrey is also available to watch on Netflix.

The Holiday

One of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time, (move over Love Actually), The Holiday stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslett, Jack Black and Jude Law in this house-swap love fest. Two women from different countries decide to swap homes for Christmas in a bid to escape their streak of bad relationships, but things take a turn when they each meet and fall for a local guy.

Lindsay Lohan as Sierra and Chord Overstreet as Jake in Falling for Christmas (Pic: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Falling for Christmas

Another romantic-comedy on the list, Lindsay Lohan stars in Falling for Christmas. Starring alongside Chord Overstreet, this romantic comedy tells the story of newly engaged heiress who ends up with amnesia after a skiing accident just before Christmas. Thankfully, the handsome cabin owner is there to give her a helping hand.

Holidate

Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays and are always finding themselves stuck with the worst dates at the Christmas dinner table. During one bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year and of course, chaos ensues.

Klaus

An original Netflix animation, Klaus that tells an alternative origin story for St Nick, portraying him as a disgruntled postman who proved himself to be the worst at the academy, makes friends with an isolated toymaker.

The Noel Diary

Based on the book by Richard Paul Evans, The Noel Diary tells the story of best-selling author Jake (Justin Hartley), who returns home at Christmas to settle his mother's estate. When there he finds a diary that may hold secrets to his own past.

The Christmas Chronicles

Starring Kurt Russell, The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce who hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Family Switch

Forget about Freaky Friday, Family Switch is the new body-swapping comedy that is here just in time for the holiday season. Why just swap bodies with one person when it can be a family affair? That's the premise of the brand new movie starring Jennifer Garner, Emma Meyer and Ed Helms.

Family Switch cast: (L to R) Emma Myers as CC, Lincoln Alex Sykes and Theodore Brian Sykes as Baby Miles, Ed Helms as Bill, Jennifer Garner as Jess and Brady Noon as Wyatt (Photo: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

Deck the Halls

Starring Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick this 2006 Christmas comedy classic follows Steve (Matthew Broderick) and his new neighbour Buddy (Danny DeVito), as they try to best each other's Christmas decorations, providing lots of conflict and hilarious calamity.

Alien Xmas

You had me at Alien, fancy a kid's Christmas film with a difference? Alien Christmas follows a group of aliens who decide to visit earth to steal all the "stuff", however they beam down in Christmas Town where Santa Claus lives, they finally get a taste of the holiday spirit and get to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Love Hard

After falling for her perfect match on a dating app, Los Angeles writer Natalie Bauer, played by Nina Dobrev, learns she's been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas. She insists he helps set him up with the man he pretended to be.

Best Christmas Ever

