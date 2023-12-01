There are lots of new Christmas movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this December

It's December, which means Christmas is right around the corner and there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than to sit down and enjoy a new festive film or TV show.

Thankfully Netflix is bringing us a wealth of new movies and TV series to choose from this December. From culinary tips from Gordon, Gino & Fred to critically-acclaimed movies and comedy specials.

To help you choose what to watch, we’ve handpicked the best of the bunch. Here's all the Christmas films and TV shows arriving on Netflix this December 2023.

Family Switch - November 30

Okay, I know I've started things off in November, BUT, this one can't be missed. Move over Freaky Friday, Family Switch is the new body-swapping comedy that is here just in time for the holidays. Why just swap bodies with one person when it can be a family affair? That's the premise of this brand Netflix original starring Jennifer Garner, Emma Meyer and Ed Helms.

Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Great Christmas Roast - December 1

To kick off the start of December, pick up some tips on how to perfect your turkey from none other than Gordon, Gino and Fred. In this festive special from 2017, Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo battle it out to create the ultimate Christmas festive menu for 100 deserving guests.

Costco at Christmas - December 4

This Christmas documentary from 2021 dives into the staff and stock at a Costco store during the busiest period of the retail year.

Christmas as Usual (Photo: Netflix)

Christmas as Usual - December 6

A brand new Netflix original movie from Norway, Christmas as Usual follows Thea Evjen as she surprises her Norwegian family with her new boyfriend - from India. Life-long traditions are bent in every direction as the vibrant colours of Bollywood collide with the cold Norwegian winter.

I Hate Christmas season 2 - December 7

The Italian-language series I Hate Christmas is back on Netflix with it's second season. We will once again be joining Gianna (Pilar Fogliati) as she looks for love in the holiday season. However, this time around she is surprisingly no longer single, but after making a mistake and messing things up she realises the only way to win back her ex is at Christmas Eve dinner table.

Yoh! Christmas season one - December 15

Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Will she be able to find Mr Right in time?

Maestro - December 20

Okay, so here's where things start to take a less Christmassy turn, but we couldn't not include Maestro on the list. Starring Bradley Cooper as composer Leonard Bernstein, this film has already generated Oscar buzz for 2024.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child On Fire - December 22

Another non-Christmas entry, but Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child on Fire is the ideal sci-fi movie to get under your belt this holiday season. When a colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to find warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand.

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon - December 25