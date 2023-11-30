Eddie Murphy stars in Amazon Prime festive comedy Candy Cane Lane, in which the 12 days of Christmas come to life

Eddie Murphy stars in Amazon Prime Christmas comedy Candy Cane Lane, directed by Django Unchained producer Reginald Hudlin. It is Murphy’s second film this year, following Netflix comedy drama You People, and his salary is expected to have been a significant slice of the movie’s $45 million budget.

Murphy is one of the most bankable comedy actors in Hollywood today, having risen to fame on the back of hit films like the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy (a fourth film is coming out next year), Coming to America, and Shrek.

Candy Cane Lane is a new Christmas film coming to Amazon Prime

In Candy Cane Lane, he plays Chris Carver, a father who makes a dubious pact with an elf to help him win his neighbourhood’s Christmas decorating contest. The mischievous elf makes the 12 days of Christmas come to life, wreaking havoc on the town, and Chris must fix the mess he has made.

So expect to see a partridge in a pear tree, a couple of turtle doves, and plenty of milk maids, pipers, and drummers, rampaging through a quiet American street in this bizarre festive comedy.

Is there a trailer for Candy Cane Lane?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Candy Cane Lane?

Eddie Murphy as Chris Carver

Tracee Ellis Ross as Carol Carver

Jillian Bell as Pepper

Genneya Walton as Joy Carver

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Nick Carver

Madison Thomas as Holly Carver

Nick Offerman as Pip

Chris Redd as Lamplighter Gary

Robin Thede as Cordelia

David Alan Grier as Santa Claus

Ken Marino as Bruce

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes as Shelly

Lombardo Boyar as Scott

Timothy Simons as Emerson

Danielle Pinnock as Kit

D.C. Young Fly as Josh

Iman Benson as Selah

Belle Le Grand as Clare

What is the age rating of Candy Cane Lane?

Candy Cane Lane is rated PG in the US, but surprisingly has a higher age certificate in the UK, where it is rated 12. This is a high age certificate for a light-hearted family Christmas film - it has been given the rating for the use of language and some suggestive references.

Eddie Murphy is known for his off-colour jokes, despite being a leading man in many children’s movies, and it’s most likely his one liners that landed Candy Cane Lane with a 12 rating.

When is the release date of Candy Cane Lane?