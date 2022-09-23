Netflix has won the race to make the new Beverly Hills Cop film

Eddie Murphy (Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Axel Foley for a Beverly Hills Cop sequel on Netflix.

Netflix secured the rights in 2019 to revive the iconic trilogy and plans to make the next Beverly Hills Cop are currently in production.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what can we expect from the new film and will Eddie Murphy be reunited with his former cast members?

Eddie Murphy will continue his role as Axel Foley (Getty Images)

What is Beverly Hills Cop?

Beverly Hills Cop is an American action film series which was incredibly successful during the 1980s and early 1990s. The first film which was released in December 1984, stars Eddie Murphy as the lead character Axel Foley.

Foley is a street wise rebellious cop base in Detroit, who travels to Beverly Hills, California to solve the murder investigation of his best friend even though it is outside of his juridistiction.

The likes of Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Ronny Cox, Lisa Eilbacher, Steven Berkoff and Paul Reiser all appear in supporting roles over the course of the film.

At the time Eddie Murphy was already seen as a rising star for his role in films such as 48 Hrs (1982) and Trading Places(1983). However, it was his performance in the first film in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise which allowed Murphy to become a household name.

The first film was an immediate blockbuster and received critical acclaim. Beverly Hills Cop was the highest grossing film released in the U.S in 1984.

Beverly Hills Cop would go on to produce two more sequels. Beverly Cops II was released in May 1987 and Beverly Hills Cop III was released in May 1994.

The popular American action series is also known for producing the famous Axel F theme song which is repeated throughout the trilogy. In the early 2000s the theme tune from Beverly Hills cops was also recreated by the Swedish CGI character Crazy Frog.

Who will star in the new Beverly Hills Cop film?

Eddie Murphy will continue his role as Axel Foley and will be reunited with his fellow co-stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot. The return marks 35 years since Ashton,Reiser and Pinchot last featured in the film series having not reprised their roles in Beverly Hills Cop III.

Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have also been cast in the film in undisclosed roles.

Axel Foley will be the fourth instalment of the hit action comedy franchise and producers have opted to ditch the roman numerals in favour of naming the film after the lead police officer.

What is the plot for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley?

The producers of the new film have currently kept quiet about the plot details for the Netflix blockbuster, however, it is expected that the story will again focus on Axel Foley as he investigates a new case.