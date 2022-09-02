The reality TV show will follow the musical family’s return to the UK

TV show The Osbournes is set to return to our screens for a brand new series.

The reality programme which first aired on MTV in 2002 follows the story of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne and his eccentric family life.

But what can we expect from the new series and who will feature on the show?

Ozzy Osbourne rose to fame in the 1970s as the leader singer of Black Sabbath (Getty Images)

Who is Ozzy Osbourne?

Ozzy Osbourne is an English singer, songwriter and TV personality.

He rose to fame in the 1970s as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. The original line up consisted of Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler.

During his time with Black Sabbath, Osbourne adopted the nickname Prince of Darkness and the band were viewed as one of the pioneers of heavy metal music. They were best known for hit songs such as Paranoid, Iron Man and War Pigs.

Osbourne was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 due to alcohol and drug related issues. Osbourne went on to have a hugely successful solo career after leaving Black Sabbath which has seen him release 12 studio albums. His most well known songs include Crazy Train, Mama, I’m Coming Home and No More Tears.

Since leaving Black Sabbath, Osbourne has reunited with the band members on several occasions. His longevity and success in music has seen him be dubbed as the Godfather of Metal. He was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame for his work as a solo artist and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his performances with Black Sabbath.

Black Sabbath were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March 2006. (Getty Images)

Who will feature in the new series of The Osbournes?

The programme aired on MTV from March 2002 until March 2005. The original series followed the lives of the Osbourne family during their time in LA, however the commissioned reboot will give the cameras access to their lives as they settle back in the UK.

The new series is expected to feature all of the same cast members as the previous show. It will include Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne. Sharon is a British and American TV personality and music manager who is best known for her appearances as a judge on the television series the X Factor.

The show will also feature the iconic couple’s children, Kelly and Jack Osbourne. Kelly is best known for her cover of the famous Black Sabbath song Changes which she released alongside her father in 2003.

The oldest daughter Aimee Osbourne has again declined to appear on The Osbournes TV Show. Aimee has previously expressed discomfort with her parent’s behaviour on television and feels that appearing on the show would be detrimental to her music career as she would become typecast.

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne pictured in 2007 (Getty Images)

What channel will The Osbournes be shown on?

The BBC have won the rights to air the rebooted TV series as the Osbourne family are set to document their funny, moving and honest new series.

The BBC’s head of documentaries Claire Sillery said: “Twenty years ago the Osbournes left Britain for a life in LA. Now they are coming ‘home to roost’, back to their family home, pretty much as they left it all those years ago.”

When will the Osbournes air on TV?

The BBC are yet to confirm the release date of the new series.