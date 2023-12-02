As Macauley Culkin finally gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, who is Brenda Song, his partner who was there with him and their child?

(L-R) Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and Dakota Song Culkin attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It feels like it should have been placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame many years ago, but child actor turned-good Macauley Culkin has finally been awarded a star on the hallowed pavements of Tinseltown overnight, accompanied by his partner Brenda Song and their children, Dakota Song Culkin and their recent second arrival, another boy.

At the ceremony, Catherine O'Hara was reunited with her on-screen son from the 1990 hit film “Home Alone”. She thanked him for "including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice,” while a visibly moved Culkin, 43, said the honour was important to him as a father but not without paraphrasing to the collective media a line from the Christmas classic, “Home Alone,” - “'Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!”

In later years he made a comeback in the 2003 American biographical crime drama, “Party Monster,” opposite Seth Green, Chloë Sevigny and Marlyn Mason, while he also turned his hand to music with the post-modern indie outfit, The Pizza Underground. He met Brenda Song in 2017, after tabloid speculation about his health and his subsequent break-up with his previous partner, Mila Kunis.

Who is Brenda Song?

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Brenda Song, born on March 27, 1988, in Carmichael, California, is an accomplished American actress with a diverse career spanning television, film, and voice acting. Beginning her journey at the age of six as a child model, Song quickly transitioned into acting, making her screen debut with a guest appearance on the sitcom “Thunder Alley” in 1995.

Despite her success in the entertainment industry, Song has actively pursued her education. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2009, majoring in psychology and minoring in business. In her personal life, Brenda Song has been associated with notable advocacy efforts, serving as a spokesperson for Disney's environmental campaign, Disney's Friends for Change. She has also engaged in various charitable activities, supporting causes such as youth homes and cancer research.