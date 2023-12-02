Who is Brenda Song, the partner of Macauley Culkin, spotted during his Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling?
It feels like it should have been placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame many years ago, but child actor turned-good Macauley Culkin has finally been awarded a star on the hallowed pavements of Tinseltown overnight, accompanied by his partner Brenda Song and their children, Dakota Song Culkin and their recent second arrival, another boy.
At the ceremony, Catherine O'Hara was reunited with her on-screen son from the 1990 hit film “Home Alone”. She thanked him for "including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice,” while a visibly moved Culkin, 43, said the honour was important to him as a father but not without paraphrasing to the collective media a line from the Christmas classic, “Home Alone,” - “'Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!”
Culkin’s is the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after his 40 years of service to the world of motion pictures. Though perhaps not as omnipresent now as he was in his younger years, Culkin was the child star du jour in the ‘80s and ‘90s, pivoting his role in the John Hughes classic “Uncle Buck” starring John Candy into a fully-fledged outing in the hugely successful “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.
In later years he made a comeback in the 2003 American biographical crime drama, “Party Monster,” opposite Seth Green, Chloë Sevigny and Marlyn Mason, while he also turned his hand to music with the post-modern indie outfit, The Pizza Underground. He met Brenda Song in 2017, after tabloid speculation about his health and his subsequent break-up with his previous partner, Mila Kunis.
Who is Brenda Song?
Brenda Song, born on March 27, 1988, in Carmichael, California, is an accomplished American actress with a diverse career spanning television, film, and voice acting. Beginning her journey at the age of six as a child model, Song quickly transitioned into acting, making her screen debut with a guest appearance on the sitcom “Thunder Alley” in 1995.
Her early career involved roles in children's television series like Fudge (1995) and Nickelodeon's 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd (1999). Song gained widespread recognition with her starring roles in Disney Channel productions such as “The Ultimate Christmas Present” (2000) and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006), earning her acclaim and Young Hollywood Awards.
She became a familiar face on the Disney Channel with her portrayal of London Tipton in The Suite Life franchise (2005–2011). Song's talent led her to mainstream roles, notably in the critically acclaimed film The Social Network (2010) and TV shows like Scandal (2012–2013) and “New Girl." Song's career continued to flourish with a variety of projects, including animated series like Amphibia (2019–2022) and the Hulu comedy-drama series Dollface (2019–2022). She expanded into mainstream films, starring in projects such as Angry Angel (2017), Secret Obsession (2019), and Love Accidentally (2022).
Despite her success in the entertainment industry, Song has actively pursued her education. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2009, majoring in psychology and minoring in business. In her personal life, Brenda Song has been associated with notable advocacy efforts, serving as a spokesperson for Disney's environmental campaign, Disney's Friends for Change. She has also engaged in various charitable activities, supporting causes such as youth homes and cancer research.
From 2010 to 2017, Song was in an on-and-off relationship with musician Trace Cyrus. In 2017, she entered a relationship with Macaulay Culkin, and the couple welcomed their first son Dakota on April 5, 2021, and their second son in December 2022.
