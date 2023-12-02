After a week of finger-pointing after an “error” in the Dutch version of “Endgame,” former Prime Minister Boris Johnson weighs in on the racism row.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the current race row over Omid Scobie's book, Endgame as "wokery and cancel culture" in his latest editorial for the Daily Mail (Credit: Getty Images)

The fallout from a Dutch-language version of Omid Scobie’s new bombshell book about the Royal family, “Endgame,” continues this weekend with former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, offering his two cents on the race row that continues to dog two Royal members who were named in the Netherlands version of the book. That version has subsequently been pulled from shelves, but questions remain about how a small amount of text ended up “outing” the two Royal family members.

Author Scobie insisted during an interview with BBC's “Newsnight” that no names were included in the original text and he stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine how the names found their way into the Dutch edition of his book. When questioned about accountability, he responded, "The responsibility does not rest solely with me because there are individuals in this country who have acted irresponsibly, breaking the law by disclosing names that were never meant to be revealed. The book I authored, edited, and approved did not contain any names. Thus, I share the frustration felt by everyone else."

In an op-ed piece for the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson pointed out that families usually wonder what a new, unborn baby may look like, and that the question allegedly posed by the Royal family members wasn’t racist. “To ask such questions, in anticipation of a happy event, is simple human nature. It is one of the greatest joys and ­mysteries of life that we have no real idea, in utero, what our children will look like … that, I expect, was exactly the kind of ruminative debate that the so-called royal racist was having.”