Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: Who are the guests on this week’s episode and what time does it air?
Who will be appearing in the studio with Laura Kuenssberg this week on her flagship BBC One show, “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg”?
This week’s guests on the BBC’s flagship politics show, “Sunday,” hosted by Laura Kuenssberg, have been announced, with the senior BBC political correspondent joined in the studio by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Victoria Atkins MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds MP, and social activist and granddaughter to Nelson Mandela, Ndileka Mandela.
Victoria Atkins held several positions in the UK government before becoming Secretary of State for Health and Social Care on November 13, 2023. From September 2021 to July 6, 2022, she served as Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice and Minister for Afghan Resettlement. During this time, she led the Ministry's efforts on prison operations and policy, youth justice, tackling violence against women and girls, and rape and serious sexual offences.
Before that, from 2017 to 2021, Victoria Atkins was the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Crime, Safeguarding, and Vulnerability at the Home Office. In this role, she worked on preventing domestic abuse, honour-based violence, sexual exploitation, and FGM. Between October 27, 2022, and November 13, 2023, Victoria Atkins served as Financial Secretary to the Treasury.
Jonathan Reynolds is a member of the Labour Co-op and has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Stalybridge and Hyde since 2010. From 2013 to 2015, he served as a Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Leader of the Opposition and a Shadow Energy and Climate Change Minister. Later, he held the position of Shadow Transport Minister from 2015 to 2016 and Shadow Treasury Minister from 2016 until 2020. In 2020, he was appointed as the Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, and since then, he has been a front-bench representative on the Labour National Executive Committee.
Ndileka Mandela currently serves as the head of the Thembekile Mandela Foundation, an organization dedicated to rural upliftment in South Africa. As the firstborn child of Madiba "Thembi" Thembekile Mandela (1945–1969), Nelson Mandela's eldest son who tragically died in a car accident while Mandela was in prison, Ndileka Mandela is also the sister of Nandi Mandela and holds the distinction of being the eldest grandchild of Nelson Mandela.
In October 2017, aligning with the #MeToo movement addressing sexual violence, Mandela courageously disclosed that she had experienced rape at the hands of her then-partner in her bed, five years earlier. Her decision was rooted in an aspiration to emulate her grandfather's approach, highlighting his openness about a family member's HIV status as a strategy to challenge stigma and champion united efforts against sexual violence.
What time does “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg” air on BBC One?
“Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg” airs on BBC One on Sunday December 3 at 9am, with on-demand episodes available for catch-up on the BBC iPlayer
