Who will be appearing in the studio with Laura Kuenssberg this week on her flagship BBC One show, “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg”?

Laura Kuenssberg (right) will be joined on her "Sunday" programme this week by Victoria Atkin (top left), Jonathan Reynolds (middle left) and Ndileka Mandela (bottom left) (Credit: BBC/Getty Images)

This week’s guests on the BBC’s flagship politics show, “Sunday,” hosted by Laura Kuenssberg, have been announced, with the senior BBC political correspondent joined in the studio by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Victoria Atkins MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds MP, and social activist and granddaughter to Nelson Mandela, Ndileka Mandela.

Victoria Atkins held several positions in the UK government before becoming Secretary of State for Health and Social Care on November 13, 2023. From September 2021 to July 6, 2022, she served as Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice and Minister for Afghan Resettlement. During this time, she led the Ministry's efforts on prison operations and policy, youth justice, tackling violence against women and girls, and rape and serious sexual offences.

Before that, from 2017 to 2021, Victoria Atkins was the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Crime, Safeguarding, and Vulnerability at the Home Office. In this role, she worked on preventing domestic abuse, honour-based violence, sexual exploitation, and FGM. Between October 27, 2022, and November 13, 2023, Victoria Atkins served as Financial Secretary to the Treasury.

Ndileka Mandela, grandaughter of Nelson Mandela, leaves on April 2, 2018 the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, where Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela, has passed away. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Ndileka Mandela currently serves as the head of the Thembekile Mandela Foundation, an organization dedicated to rural upliftment in South Africa. As the firstborn child of Madiba "Thembi" Thembekile Mandela (1945–1969), Nelson Mandela's eldest son who tragically died in a car accident while Mandela was in prison, Ndileka Mandela is also the sister of Nandi Mandela and holds the distinction of being the eldest grandchild of Nelson Mandela.

In October 2017, aligning with the #MeToo movement addressing sexual violence, Mandela courageously disclosed that she had experienced rape at the hands of her then-partner in her bed, five years earlier. Her decision was rooted in an aspiration to emulate her grandfather's approach, highlighting his openness about a family member's HIV status as a strategy to challenge stigma and champion united efforts against sexual violence.