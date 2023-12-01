Matt Hancock told the Covid Inquiry: "It is important that those who make the rules abide by them, and I resigned in order to take accountability for my failure to do."

Matt Hancock has opened up to the Covid Inquiry about the illicit affair which cost him his job in government and his marriage.

Hancock was forced to resign as Health Secretary during the pandemic after CCTV footage emerged showing him breaking his own social distancing guidelines and kissing Gina Coladangelo, who was at that point his adviser. The pair have now split from their spouses and are now in a relationship.

Today (1 December) at the Covid Inquiry, Hancock spoke about the affair and how it may have impacted the public's adherence to Covid rules. But what did say, and what actually happened? Here's everything you need to know.

Matt Hancock was embraced by Gina Coladangelo as he left the I'm a Celebrity jungle (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

What happened with the Gina Coladangelo kiss?

In June 2021, the Sun published footage of Hancock and Coladangelo kissing in his office in the Department of Health and Social Care. In the CCTV clip, which was dated from May, Hancock can be seen checking the corridor is clear before closing the door and then leaning against it so no one can get in. The pair then begin their passionate embrace.

At the time, it was illegal for two people from different households to gather indoors. Meetings for work purposes were still allowed, although under the law introduced by Hancock, for work meetings they had to be “reasonably necessary”.

Initially Hancock declined to resign, saying: "I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter." However a day later, the pressure became too great and he quit saying "those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them".

Matt Hancock’s affair with his aide was exposed by The Sun

Who is Gina Coladangelo?

Coladangelo and Hancock first met at Oxford University in the mid 1990s. They were both studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics and both worked on the student radio station, Oxygen 107.9 FM, where Coladangelo was a newsreader and Hancock was a sports reporter. Friends from their university days said that Hancock "always had a crush on her" but she was always "out of his league".

Coladangelo became a lobbyist working at Luther Pendragon, a firm which promises clients help to “navigate and influence complex legislation”. In 2020, she was handed a role as non-executive director at the DHSC with Hancock, earning at least £15,000 a year and having scrutiny over its running. There was no public record of the appointment.

Her ex-husband Oliver Tress is the founder of the fashion and homeware shop Oliver Bonas, where she also worked as communications director. Since the affair, they have split and she is now in a relationship with Hancock. The pair both have three children. Hancock told his wife, Martha Hoya Millar about the illicit rendezvous the night it was made public.

Married aide Mrs Coladangelo was captured in an embrace with Matt Hancock (Photo: Getty Images)

What did Matt Hancock tell the Covid Inquiry?

Hancock accepted that the affair may have impacted the public’s confidence in rules he put in place to stop the spread of Covid. Inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC said “I’m sure you acknowledge the incredible offence and upset that was caused by that revelation”.

Keith asked if he thought it impacted the “public’s propensity to adhere to rules”, Hancock replied: “Well, what I’d say is that the lesson for the future is very clear. And it is important that those who make the rules abide by them, and I resigned in order to take accountability for my failure to do.”