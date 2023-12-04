As we start to over-indulge in this year’s Christmas television, Nationalworld’s television team reveal their favourite Christmas TV moments of all time.

We asked some of the NationalWorld team what their favourite moments from Christmas TV history have been - and there were more than a few moments that got us nostalgic! (Credit: BBC/FX/NBC/Channel 4)

Christmas television in the past has given us several memorable occasions and some that still occupy a space in our consciousness to this day. Many will recall how they felt when the great office love story between Tim and Dawn in “The Office” Christmas Specials, or when Tiffany Mitchell was run over on Christmas Day in “Eastenders.”

But what about those of us as Nationalworld and our favourite Christmas memories? From the outset, “Eastenders” has been given a few nods - what greater tradition could there be than being utterly despondent on Christmas Day evening after watching what crescendo of drama Albert Street at its residents drum up over the cheery Yuletide festivities around the area?

So what are some of our favourites from the team, and do you agree with some of our selections?

Nationalworld’s favourite moments in Christmas television history

Benjii Jackson

“I mean, I enjoyed the ending of “The Office” involving Tim and Dawn getting together with that song in the background playing - almost like the ending of a John Hughes film starring Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy.”

“But the truth of the matter is I will never forget where I was when I saw Dirty Den serving his wife Angie divorce papers for Christmas on “Eastenders.” It wasn’t just the bombshell of a divorce being served on what is meant to be the most peaceful of occasions, but it set the tone for the BBC soap going forward each Christmas - pretty depressing.”

Sarah McCann

“The Office US” - Dwight's Christmas with Belsnickel; who doesn't love Impish or admirable. “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and their “It's a Sunny Christmas” when Charlie attacks Santa for the sheer carnage factor, while “Peep Show” and “Season Bleatings” when Mark feeds the shredder dinner and sticks it to his dad and “Friends” with The Holiday Armadillo which blends Christmas with Hanukkah and ridiculous costumes were all favourites!

Ralph Blackburn

Marina Licht

My favourite Christmas moment has to be Dawn and Tim getting together in The Office. Although I never watched the programme religiously, I was obsessed with the Dawn and Tim storyline. I absolutely loved everything about the episode, from the music to the eventual 'kiss.' I just wanted Tim and Dawn to finally admit their feelings for one another and end up together. Some have said that it is the greatest love story of our time, and although I would most certainly not agree with that comment, it was definitely memorable.

Tom Morton

Father Ted is perfect Christmas telly whichever episode you watch - it's gentle, it's family-friendly, and it's (sort of) religious. It's also hysterically funny, with the right mix of "serious" funny jokes about the hypocrisies and contradictions of the Catholic Church, slapstick (kicking the bishop up the arse) and absurdity. So any episode will do - but it just so happens that the Christmas special contains a sequence of priests getting lost in a department store and ending up in "Ireland's biggest lingerie section". It's virtuoso stuff, and even 25+ years on is funny. As with most of Father Ted, familiarity has bred affection, not contempt.

Give me a large glass of wine, let me collapse on the settee, and let me and my family snigger as we watch it for the umpteenth time.

Heather Carrick

The “Father Ted” Christmas Special where the priests are stuck in Ireland's biggest lingerie section. One of my favourites that I watch every year! Also, I love “The Royle Family” Christmas specials but my favourite is Denise and Dave hosting their parents for Christmas for the first time (“The New Sofa,” 2008)

Natalie Dixon

Matt Mohan-Hickson

That “Only Fools and Horses” Christmas special when Del Boy and Rodney dressed up as Batman and Robin (the Adam West TV series version) has to be up there, right?

Saleem Khawaja