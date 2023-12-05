Though he might be revered for his role in holiday favourite “Home Alone,” Macaulay Culkin’s body of work as an adult is impressive as it is eclectic.

What did Macaulay Culkin's acting career as an adult entailed - and how different were his roles compared to "The Good Son" or "The Pagemaster"? (Credit: Getty/MGM/Sonic Youth/HBO)

Those roles would make him a household name, but it would be more varied, mature roles by Culkin which would seemingly end this family-friendly appeal. “The Good Son,” released in 1993 and co-starring Elijah Wood, saw the actor portray the antagonist of the film which earned some controversy in the United Kingdom due to the proximity to the James Bulger murder that same year.

Though he would try his hand again at family-friendly features, including “The Pagemaster,” “Getting Even with Dad” and “Richie Rich,” his career never did reach the heights that “Home Alone” thrust him into. It didn’t help also that around the time, Culkin had a high-profile friendship with Michael Jackson, who was in the midst of a legal battle as claims of child sex abuse were levied at him in 1993.

But unlike some other child stars who slunk off from the limelight, Culkin’s hesitation to appear on camera repeatedly could be argued led to his cult appeal. It would be four years after the release of “Richie Rich” that we would get a glimpse at the older, teenage Macauley Culkin, and that appearance led to renewed interest and being cast in several films and television shows once again - could 2024 be to Culkin what 2022 was for Brendan Frasier?

What movies and television shows did Macauley Culkin appear in as an adult?

Sonic Youth - “Sunday” (1998)

Ok - so not a television show nor a movie, but when Sonic Youth released the music video for “Sunday,” Macaulay Culkin was once again thrust into the spotlight. With the video directed by Harmony Korine and starring Rachel Milner, “Tuesday” was one of those rare moments at the time of a Macauley Culkin sighting that wasn’t a repeat of “Home Alone, “Uncle Buck” or “The Good Son.” The actor hadn’t even appeared on our screens for four years, not since he starred in the pretty average kids film, “Richie Rich.”

Party Monster (2003)

What many consider Macauley Culkin’s comeback film, “Party Monster” is a biographical drama film based on the memoir of James St. James. Macaulay Culkin starred as Michael Alig, a real-life figure in the New York City club scene. The film delves into the rise and fall of Alig, who was a prominent figure in the "Club Kids" subculture. Culkin's portrayal of Alig received praise for its intensity and complexity and featured him alongside a couple of other names from the ‘90s - Seth Green, Chloë Sevigny and shock-rocker Marilyn Manson.

Saved! (2004)

A bit of a teenage romantic drama, starring Jenna Malone and Patrick Fugit, “Saved!” takes place at a religious high school and follows Malone’s character, Mary, coming to terms with being pregnant and questioning her faith. Culkin played Roland, the wheelchair-bound brother to the film’s antagonist, Hilary Faye (played by Mandy Moore), who falls in love with the equally sardonic student Cassandra Edelstein, played by Eva Amurri.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (2021)

Continuing a bit of a career resurgence after the popularity of his band The Pizza Underground, Culkin was cast in Ryan Murphy’s tenth season of “American Horror Story,” in the “Red Tide” story arc as part of “Double Feature.” Culkin played a male prostitute named Mickey, who desires to break into the entertainment industry.

Culkin received critical acclaim for his role, with Ryan Murphy stating that the casting of the former child actor was a thrill. “I'm excited for him to be in my world because I think... I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to.”

The Righteous Gemstones (2022)

Culkin made a surprise two-episode cameo in the popular HBO comedy, portraying the adult Harmon Freeman, the son of evangelist Baby Billy Freeman (played by Walton Goggins) who the elder of the two had not seen in 30 years. Culkin’s appearance was a surprise even for some of the cast on set, allegedly, with Goggins admitting to The Ringer at the time: “He’s a national treasure, man. When I found out, I was like, ’Are you f***ng kidding me right now?’”

