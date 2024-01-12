2024 People’s Choice Awards: what films and TV shows have been nominated and how does voting work?
2024 People’s Choice Awards: what films and TV shows have been nominated and how does voting work?
and live on Freeview channel 276
If we were to write about every single award ceremony that is taking place during awards season 2024, we’d probably not get any other work done. Needless to say, when it comes to audiences themselves deciding who deserves their flowers after an exhaustive 12 months of TV and Film, it does bear some importance on the Road to the Oscars 2024.
The People’s Choice Awards is the opportunity to right some of the perceived wrongs during awards season 2024, with the public deciding who deserves their praise even if film and television critics think otherwise. The awards cover a gamut of categories, including music and sport, but it is the film and television categories that have elicited our interest overnight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This means despite the shakey start that Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has had so far during awards season, it may end up earning its plaudits in the court of public opinion, with the film up for the Movie Of The Year, Comedy Of The Year and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling earning nods in the Best Movie Actress and Best Movie Actor category. “Barbie” was considered one of two films in 2023 that helped bring audiences back to theatres, so maybe the People’s Choice Awards is the avenue it sweeps the board.
Hannah Waddingham, who became an immediate national treasure after her hosting role at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, is among the “Ted Lasso” names up for an award in the television nominations, with Golden Globe winner Billie Eilish also up for an award, for her appearance in the TV series “Swarm.”
How does voting work for the People’s Choice Awards?
Exactly how the title of the awards would suggest - similar to the National Television Awards, fans can cast their votes towards who they feel should be the winners across all categories of the event, with voting now open over at the People’s Choice Awards website.
Voting for the 2024 People's Choice Awards runs Thursday through January 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST
People’s Choice Awards 2024 - full list of nominees from TV and Film.
The Movie Of The Year
- Barbie
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM
- The Little Mermaid
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Action Movies Of The Year
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The Comedy Movie Of The Year
- 80 for Brady
- Anyone but You
- Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Cocaine Bear
- No Hard Feelings
- Wonka
The Drama Movie Of The Year
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Oppenheimer
- Scream VI
- The Color Purple
Male Movie Star Of The Year
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Female Movie Star Of The Year
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Action Movie Star Of The Year
- Brie Larson, The Marvels
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
- Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Comedy Movie Star Of The Year
- Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
- Glen Powell, Anyone but You
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
- Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Drama Movie Star Of The Year
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Movie Performance Of The Year
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Simu Liu, Barbie
- Viola Davis, Air
TV Show Of The Year
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
Comedy Show Of The Year
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That...
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Young Sheldon
Drama Show Of The Year
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Outer Banks
- Succession
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show Of The Year
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Loki
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
Reality Show Of The Year
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Selling Sunset
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Vanderpump Rules
Competition Show Of The Year
- America's Got Talent
- American Idol
- Big Brother
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- The Voice
Bingeworthy Show Of The Year
- Beef
- Citadel
- Jury Duty
- Love Is Blind
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- The Crown
- The Night Agent
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
Male TV Star Of The Year
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Female TV Star Of The Year
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Comedy TV Star Of The Year
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Drama TV Star Of The Year
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
TV Performance Of The Year
- Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Billie Eilish, Swarm
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yuen, Beef
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Reality TV Star Of The Year
- Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Competition Contestant Of The Year
- Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
- Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
- Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
- Iam Tongi, American Idol
- Keke Palmer, That's My Jam
- Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
Daytime Talk Show Of The Year
- Good Morning America
- LIVE with Kelly and Mark
- Sherri
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- Today
Nighttime Talk Show Of The Year
- Hart to Heart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Host Of The Year
- Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen
- Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam
- Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
- Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Terry Crews, America's Got Talent
When is the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 2024 People’s Choice Awards takes place on Sunday February 18 2024 at 8pm EST (1am GMT) from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and hosted by Simi Liu.
Can I watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on TV in the UK?
The ceremony is being broadcast on Peacock and E! In the United States, however, there has been no confirmation from a UK broadcaster if the event will be live-streamed in the country. With the event being an NBC affair though, who have worked with Sky in the past (including Peacock shows on NOW TV), there might be a chance an on-demand version could be made available shortly after the event.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.