2024 People’s Choice Awards: what films and TV shows have been nominated and how does voting work?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If we were to write about every single award ceremony that is taking place during awards season 2024, we’d probably not get any other work done. Needless to say, when it comes to audiences themselves deciding who deserves their flowers after an exhaustive 12 months of TV and Film, it does bear some importance on the Road to the Oscars 2024.

The People’s Choice Awards is the opportunity to right some of the perceived wrongs during awards season 2024, with the public deciding who deserves their praise even if film and television critics think otherwise. The awards cover a gamut of categories, including music and sport, but it is the film and television categories that have elicited our interest overnight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means despite the shakey start that Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has had so far during awards season, it may end up earning its plaudits in the court of public opinion, with the film up for the Movie Of The Year, Comedy Of The Year and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling earning nods in the Best Movie Actress and Best Movie Actor category. “Barbie” was considered one of two films in 2023 that helped bring audiences back to theatres, so maybe the People’s Choice Awards is the avenue it sweeps the board.

Hannah Waddingham, who became an immediate national treasure after her hosting role at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, is among the “Ted Lasso” names up for an award in the television nominations, with Golden Globe winner Billie Eilish also up for an award, for her appearance in the TV series “Swarm.”

How does voting work for the People’s Choice Awards?

Exactly how the title of the awards would suggest - similar to the National Television Awards, fans can cast their votes towards who they feel should be the winners across all categories of the event, with voting now open over at the People’s Choice Awards website.

​​Voting for the 2024 People's Choice Awards runs Thursday through January 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST

People’s Choice Awards 2024 - full list of nominees from TV and Film.

The Movie Of The Year

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Action Movies Of The Year

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Comedy Movie Of The Year

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

The Drama Movie Of The Year

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy's

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

Male Movie Star Of The Year

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Female Movie Star Of The Year

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Action Movie Star Of The Year

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Comedy Movie Star Of The Year

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Drama Movie Star Of The Year

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Movie Performance Of The Year

America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

TV Show Of The Year

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

Comedy Show Of The Year

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear season 2

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

Drama Show Of The Year

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show Of The Year

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

Reality Show Of The Year

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show Of The Year

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice

Bingeworthy Show Of The Year

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Male TV Star Of The Year

American sports comedy-drama. Pictured: central character Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis.

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Female TV Star Of The Year

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Comedy TV Star Of The Year

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Drama TV Star Of The Year

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

TV Performance Of The Year

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen, Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Reality TV Star Of The Year

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Competition Contestant Of The Year

Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That's My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

Daytime Talk Show Of The Year

Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

Nighttime Talk Show Of The Year

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Host Of The Year

Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud Terry Crews, America's Got Talent

When is the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards takes place on Sunday February 18 2024 at 8pm EST (1am GMT) from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and hosted by Simi Liu.

Can I watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on TV in the UK?