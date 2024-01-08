Emmys 2024: when are the the Emmy Awards, full nominations list, who can vote and how to watch in UK
The Emmys 2024 will be coming live from The Peacock Theatre this January, hosted by Anthony Anderson
and live on Freeview channel 276
Awards season is upon us, and with the Golden Globes already wrapped up, the Emmys 2024 are hot on its tail. Taking place a lot later than usual due to the US actors and writer's strike, the Emmy Awards are less than a week away.
There's a lot of reasons for TV and film fans to be excited as the following months will also see the Critics Choice Awards and the Oscars. So, when are the Emmy Awards and how can you watch the action in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.
When are the Emmys 2024?
The 75th annual Emmy awards will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024. The awards ceremony is happening a lot later than usual; it was originally due to take place on September 18, 2023 but was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It will now air on Martin Luther King Day in the US.
Who is hosting the Emmys 2024?
The Emmys will be hosted by Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson. In a statement after the news was revealed he said: "With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honouring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards. When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television."
Who are the nominees for the Emmys 2024?
The nominees for the Emmys were revealed in July 2023, with voting already wrapped up by the end of August. Both fans and stars have been waiting a long time to find out if they have won their hands on a trophy. Here's the full list of nominees for the Emmys 2024:
Outstanding Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Andor, Disney+
- Better Call Saul, AMC
- The Crown, Netflix
- House of the Dragon, HBO
- The Last of Us, HBO
- Succession, HBO
- The White Lotus, HBO
- Yellowjackets, Showtime
Outstanding Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Abbott Elementary, ABC
- Barry, HBO
- Jury Duty, Amazon FreeVee
- Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
- Ted Lasso, Apple TV+
- The Bear, FX
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon Prime
- Wednesday, Netflix
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Beef, Netflix
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix
- Daisy Jones & the Six, Amazon Prime
- Fleishman Is in Trouble, FX
- Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase, The Old Man
- Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Succession
- Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal as Joel, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, Barry
- Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird, Shrinking
- Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani as Somen Banerjee, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon as George Jones, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun as Danny Cho, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred, The Handmaid's Tale
- Bella Ramsey as Ellie, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Lizzy Caplan as Libby, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback as Dre, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Ali Wong as Amy Lau, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, Succession
- Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, The White Lotus
- Theo James as Cameron Sullivan, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Succession
- Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Succession
- Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, Succession
- Simona Tabasco as Lucia Greco The White Lotus
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Benjamin Caron for Andor, "Rix Road"
- Dearbhla Walsh for Bad Sisters, "The Prick"
- Peter Hoar for The Last of Us, "Long, Long Time"
- Andrij Parekh for Succession, "America Decides"
- Mark Mylod for Succession, "Connor's Wedding"
- Lorene Scafaria for Succession, "Living+"
- Mike White for The White Lotus, "Arrivederci"
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Beau Willimon for Andor, "One Way Out"
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer for Bad Sisters, "The Prick"
- Gordon Smith for Better Call Saul, "Point and Shoot"
- Peter Gould for Better Call Saul, "Saul Gone"
- Craig Mazin for The Last of Us, "Long, Long Time"
- Jesse Armstrong for Succession, "Connor's Wedding"
- Mike White for The White Lotus, "Arrivederci"
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Murray Bartlett as Frank, The Last Of Us
- James Cromwell as Ewan Roy, Succession
- Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell, The Last Of Us
- Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini, Succession
- Nick Offerman as Bill, The Last Of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell, The Last Of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Hiam Abbass as Marcia, Succession
- Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, The Last Of Us
- Storm Reid as Riley Abel, The Last Of Us
- Anna Torv as Theresa "Tess" Servopoulos, The Last Of Us
- Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, Barry
- Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden as himself, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, The Bear
- Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams as Gaby, Shrinking
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Bill Hader for Barry, "wow"
- Christopher Storer for The Bear, "Review"
- Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes"
- Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show, "Don't Touch My Hair"
- Declan Lowney for Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell"
- Tim Burton for Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Bill Hader for Barry, "wow"
- Christopher Storer for The Bear, "System"
- Mekki Leeper for Jury Duty, "Ineffective Assistance"
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky for Only Murders in the Building, "I Know Who Did It"
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider for The Other Two, "Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play"
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell"
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto, The Bear
- Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas, Only Murders In The Building
- Pedro Pascal as Host, Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt as James "Unc" Kalinowski, The Bear
- Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson as Host, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta, Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light as Irene Smothers, Poker Face
- Sarah Niles as Dr Sharon Fieldstone, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter as Deborah, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Television Movienominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, NBC
- Fire Island, Showtime
- Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+
- Prey, Hulu
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia, Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee as George Nakai, Beef
- Ray Liotta as James "Big Jim" Keene, Black Bird (posthumous)
- Young Mazino as Paul Cho, Beef
- Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Annaleigh Ashford as Irene, Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello as Jordan, Beef
- Claire Danes as Rachel, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis as Denise, Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone as Camila Alvarez, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts as Glenda Cleveland Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever as Frankie Pierce, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Lee Sung Jin for Beef, "Figures of Light"
- Jake Schreier for Beef, "The Great Fabricator"
- Carl Franklin for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Bad Meat"
- Paris Barclay for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Silenced"
- Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris for Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time"
- Dan Trachtenberg for Prey
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Lee Sung Jin for Beef, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain"
- Joel Kim Booster for Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time"
- Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg for Prey
- Janine Nabers and Donald Glover for Swarm, "Stung"
- Al Yankovic and Eric Appel for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Talk Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Comedy Central
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS
- The Problem with Jon Stewart, Apple TV+
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO
- Saturday Night Live, NBC
Outstanding Variety Special (Live) nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- 75th Annual Tony Awards, CBS
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Netflix
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Disney+
- The Oscars, ABC
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, Fox
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Carol Burnett: 90 years of Laughter + Love, NBC
- John Mulaney: Baby J, Netflix
- Lizzo: Live in Concert, HBO
- Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter, ABC
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, Netflix
- Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer!, Netflix
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Andy Fisher for Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Paul Pennolino for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Liz Patrick for Saturday Night Live
- Jim Hoskinson for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- André Allen for The Problem with John Stewart
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Paul Miller for Carol Burnett: 90 years of Laughter + Love
- Joel Gallen for Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter for The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Glenn Weiss for The Oscars
- Linda Mendoza for Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Saturday Night Live
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Carol Burnett: 90 years of Laughter + Love
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- John Mulaney: Baby J
- Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer!
- Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early
Outstanding Reality Competition Program nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- RuPaul's Drag Race, MTV
- Survivor, CBS
- The Amazing Race, CBS
- The Voice, NBC
- Top Chef, Bravo
Outstanding Structured Reality Program nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Antiques Roadshow, PBS
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives, Food Network
- Love Is Blind, Netflix
- Queer Eye, Netflix
- Shark Tank, ABC
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Indian Matchmaking, Netflix
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, MTV
- Selling Sunset, Netflix
- Vanderpump Rules, Bravo
- Welcome To Wrexham, FX
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
- RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Ali Moghadas, Queer Eye
- Nick Murray, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race
- Ariel Boles, Top Chef
- Bryan Rowland, Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Game Show nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Family Feud
- Jeopardy!
- That's My Jam
- The Price is Right
- Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Host For A Game Show nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Steve Harvey, Family Feud
- Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
- Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
- Keke Palmer, Password
- Pat Sajak, Wheel Of Fortune
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Awkwafina Is Hangin’ With Grandma, Comedy Central
- Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training, AMC
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Apple TV+
- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, Netflix
- Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question, Hulu
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
- Tim Robinson as Various Characters, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
- Ben Schwartz as Andre, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
- Jasmine Guy as Barbara Baldwin, Chronicles Of Jessica Wu
- Paula Pell as Cynthia, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards
- House Of The Dragon: Inside The Episode, HBO
- Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch, NBC
- Succession: Controlling The Narrative, HBO
- The Last Of Us: Inside The Episode, HBO
- The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode, HBO
Who can vote for the Emmys?
The Emmys are voted for by members of the Television Academy, made up of 20,000 members, it is divided into 31 groups based on their skills in the field. Only National Active members of the Television Academy are able to vote, to be eligible you must have been a member prior to June 26, 2023. Members of the public cannot vote for the Emmys.
How can I watch the Emmys in the UK?
The Emmys will be airing live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angles on FOX on Monday, January 15 at 5pm PT and 8pm ET for US audiences. For anyone trying to catch up on the action in the UK, it will be a late night. The awards ceremony will be available to watch on the Emmy's YouTube channel, but due to the time difference in the UK it will air at 1am GMT on Tuesday, January 16.
