The Emmys 2024 will be coming live from The Peacock Theatre this January, hosted by Anthony Anderson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Awards season is upon us, and with the Golden Globes already wrapped up, the Emmys 2024 are hot on its tail. Taking place a lot later than usual due to the US actors and writer's strike, the Emmy Awards are less than a week away.

There's a lot of reasons for TV and film fans to be excited as the following months will also see the Critics Choice Awards and the Oscars. So, when are the Emmy Awards and how can you watch the action in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

When are the Emmys 2024?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 75th annual Emmy awards will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024. The awards ceremony is happening a lot later than usual; it was originally due to take place on September 18, 2023 but was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It will now air on Martin Luther King Day in the US.

Who is hosting the Emmys 2024?

The Emmys will be hosted by Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson. In a statement after the news was revealed he said: "With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honouring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards. When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television."

Who are the nominees for the Emmys 2024?

The nominees for the Emmys were revealed in July 2023, with voting already wrapped up by the end of August. Both fans and stars have been waiting a long time to find out if they have won their hands on a trophy. Here's the full list of nominees for the Emmys 2024:

Outstanding Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Andor, Disney+

Better Call Saul, AMC

The Crown, Netflix

House of the Dragon, HBO

The Last of Us, HBO

Succession, HBO

The White Lotus, HBO

Yellowjackets, Showtime

Outstanding Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Abbott Elementary, ABC

Barry, HBO

Jury Duty, Amazon FreeVee

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

The Bear, FX

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon Prime

Wednesday, Netflix

Steven Yeun as Danny and Ali Wong as Amy in Netflix’s Beef (Photo: Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Beef, Netflix

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix

Daisy Jones & the Six, Amazon Prime

Fleishman Is in Trouble, FX

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase, The Old Man

Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Succession

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Succession

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal as Joel, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, Barry

Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird, Shrinking

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani as Somen Banerjee, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon as George Jones, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred, The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey as Ellie, The Last of Us

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Succession

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Wednesday

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Lizzy Caplan as Libby, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback as Dre, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong as Amy Lau, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, Succession

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, The White Lotus

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Succession

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Succession

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, The Crown

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, Succession

Simona Tabasco as Lucia Greco The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid & Jon Gries as Greg in The White Lotus season 2 (Photo: Sky/HBO)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Benjamin Caron for Andor, "Rix Road"

Dearbhla Walsh for Bad Sisters, "The Prick"

Peter Hoar for The Last of Us, "Long, Long Time"

Andrij Parekh for Succession, "America Decides"

Mark Mylod for Succession, "Connor's Wedding"

Lorene Scafaria for Succession, "Living+"

Mike White for The White Lotus, "Arrivederci"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Beau Willimon for Andor, "One Way Out"

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer for Bad Sisters, "The Prick"

Gordon Smith for Better Call Saul, "Point and Shoot"

Peter Gould for Better Call Saul, "Saul Gone"

Craig Mazin for The Last of Us, "Long, Long Time"

Jesse Armstrong for Succession, "Connor's Wedding"

Mike White for The White Lotus, "Arrivederci"

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Murray Bartlett as Frank, The Last Of Us

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy, Succession

Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell, The Last Of Us

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini, Succession

Nick Offerman as Bill, The Last Of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell, The Last Of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Hiam Abbass as Marcia, Succession

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce, Succession

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, The Last Of Us

Storm Reid as Riley Abel, The Last Of Us

Anna Torv as Theresa "Tess" Servopoulos, The Last Of Us

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood, Succession

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, Barry

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Ted Lasso

James Marsden as himself, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, The Bear

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, The Bear

Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams as Gaby, Shrinking

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Bill Hader for Barry, "wow"

Christopher Storer for The Bear, "Review"

Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes"

Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show, "Don't Touch My Hair"

Declan Lowney for Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell"

Tim Burton for Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Bill Hader for Barry, "wow"

Christopher Storer for The Bear, "System"

Mekki Leeper for Jury Duty, "Ineffective Assistance"

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky for Only Murders in the Building, "I Know Who Did It"

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider for The Other Two, "Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play"

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto, The Bear

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas, Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal as Host, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt as James "Unc" Kalinowski, The Bear

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson as Host, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light as Irene Smothers, Poker Face

Sarah Niles as Dr Sharon Fieldstone, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter as Deborah, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Television Movienominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, NBC

Fire Island, Showtime

Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+

Prey, Hulu

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee as George Nakai, Beef

Ray Liotta as James "Big Jim" Keene, Black Bird (posthumous)

Young Mazino as Paul Cho, Beef

Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore, Love & Death

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Annaleigh Ashford as Irene, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello as Jordan, Beef

Claire Danes as Rachel, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis as Denise, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone as Camila Alvarez, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts as Glenda Cleveland Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever as Frankie Pierce, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Lee Sung Jin for Beef, "Figures of Light"

Jake Schreier for Beef, "The Great Fabricator"

Carl Franklin for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Bad Meat"

Paris Barclay for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Silenced"

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris for Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time"

Dan Trachtenberg for Prey

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Lee Sung Jin for Beef, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain"

Joel Kim Booster for Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time"

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg for Prey

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover for Swarm, "Stung"

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Talk Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC

Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Comedy Central

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS

The Problem with Jon Stewart, Apple TV+

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO

Saturday Night Live, NBC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

75th Annual Tony Awards, CBS

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Netflix

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Disney+

The Oscars, ABC

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, Fox

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Carol Burnett: 90 years of Laughter + Love, NBC

John Mulaney: Baby J, Netflix

Lizzo: Live in Concert, HBO

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter, ABC

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, Netflix

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer!, Netflix

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Andy Fisher for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Paul Pennolino for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Liz Patrick for Saturday Night Live

Jim Hoskinson for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

André Allen for The Problem with John Stewart

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Paul Miller for Carol Burnett: 90 years of Laughter + Love

Joel Gallen for Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter for The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Glenn Weiss for The Oscars

Linda Mendoza for Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Carol Burnett: 90 years of Laughter + Love

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

John Mulaney: Baby J

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer!

Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

Outstanding Reality Competition Program nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

RuPaul's Drag Race, MTV

Survivor, CBS

The Amazing Race, CBS

The Voice, NBC

Top Chef, Bravo

Outstanding Structured Reality Program nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Antiques Roadshow, PBS

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives, Food Network

Love Is Blind, Netflix

Queer Eye, Netflix

Shark Tank, ABC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Indian Matchmaking, Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, MTV

Selling Sunset, Netflix

Vanderpump Rules, Bravo

Welcome To Wrexham, FX

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Ali Moghadas, Queer Eye

Nick Murray, RuPaul's Drag Race

Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race

Ariel Boles, Top Chef

Bryan Rowland, Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Game Show nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

That's My Jam

The Price is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Host For A Game Show nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Keke Palmer, Password

Pat Sajak, Wheel Of Fortune

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Awkwafina Is Hangin’ With Grandma, Comedy Central

Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training, AMC

Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Apple TV+

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, Netflix

Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question, Hulu

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Tim Robinson as Various Characters, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Ben Schwartz as Andre, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Jasmine Guy as Barbara Baldwin, Chronicles Of Jessica Wu

Paula Pell as Cynthia, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

House Of The Dragon: Inside The Episode, HBO

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch, NBC

Succession: Controlling The Narrative, HBO

The Last Of Us: Inside The Episode, HBO

The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode, HBO

Who can vote for the Emmys?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Emmys are voted for by members of the Television Academy, made up of 20,000 members, it is divided into 31 groups based on their skills in the field. Only National Active members of the Television Academy are able to vote, to be eligible you must have been a member prior to June 26, 2023. Members of the public cannot vote for the Emmys.

How can I watch the Emmys in the UK?