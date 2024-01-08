Get yourself up to speed with all the Golden Globe-nominated movies

(L-R) Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef, winners of the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy award for 'Poor Things' pose in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This year's Golden Globes took place last night (7 January), and saw Oppenheimer, the cinematic epic by Christopher Nolan, be the big winner of 2024.

The film picked up Best Film - Drama, while Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. earned the Best Director, Best Actor - Drama and the Best Supporting Actor awards during the event.

Emma Stone’s performance in Poor Things, the latest film from Yorgo Lanthimos, saw her beat the long favourite for the Best Actress - Musical/Comedy award (Margot Robbie) at the ceremony, with her film also winning the award from Best Film - Musical/Comedy.

Paul Giamatti also earned another cinematic award to add to his collection, earning Best Actor - Musical/Comedy for his role in The Holdovers. At the same time, his co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph earned the Best Support Actress for her role in the festival circuit favourite.

With so many great films on show, it might seem impossible to catch up on all the awards season favourites. But in the age of streaming, it's really not that difficult. So where exactly can you catch all of the Golden Globes 2024 nominated films in the UK? Here is everything you need to know.

Films with multiple wins

Oppenheimer (5) - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now. You can also buy Oppenheimer as a digital download through Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and Rakuten TV.

The film is also available to rent digitally on Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and YouTube.

Anatomy of a Fall (2) - At the time of writing, we were unfortunately unable to find a verified release date for either the physical or digital releases of Anatomy of a Fall.

Barbie (2) - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now. You can also buy Barbie as a digital download through Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, YouTube, Rakuten TV, and Microsoft Store.

The film is also available to rent digitally on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Sky Store, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and Rakuten TV.

The Holdovers (2) - The Holdovers will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 19 January.

Poor Things (2) - Poor Things will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 12 January.

Films with multiple nominations

Killers of the Flower Moon (7) - We were unfortunately unable to find a verified release date for the physical release of Killers of the Flower Moon.

But, you can also buy the film as a digital download through Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and Rakuten TV.

Killers of the Flower Moon is also available to rent digitally on Sky Store, Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Rakuten TV, and Curzon Home Cinema.

Past Lives (5) - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now. You can also buy Past Lives as a digital download through Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Amazon Video, Sky Store, Rakuten TV, Google Play Movies, and YouTube.

The film is also available to rent digitally on Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, Curzon Home Cinema, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Sky Store online.

Maestro (4) - Currently streaming on Netflix.

May December (4) - Currently streaming on Sky Go and Now TV Cinema. Releasing on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday 5 February.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (3) - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now, and currently streaming on Sky Go and Now TV Cinema.

You can also buy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as a digital download through Apple TV, Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, and YouTube.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (3) - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now, and currently streaming on Sky Go and Now TV Cinema.

You can also buy The Super Mario Bros. Movie as a digital download through Apple TV, Amazon Video, Rakuten TV, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

The Zone of Interest (3) - The Zone of Interest will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 2 February.

Air (2) - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now, and currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

American Fiction (2) - American Fiction will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 2 February.

The Boy and the Heron (2) - The Boy and the Heron was released in UK cinemas on Tuesday 26 December. Currently, a release date for DVD and Blu-ray versions has not been confirmed.

The Colour Purple (2) - The Colour Purple will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 26 January.

Fallen Leaves (2) - At the time of writing, we were unfortunately unable to find a verified release date for either the physical or digital releases of Fallen Leaves.

Nyad (2) - Currently streaming on Netflix.

Rustin (2) - Currently streaming on Netflix.

Saltburn (2) - Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The rest

All of Us Strangers - All of Us Strangers will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 26 January.

Beau Is Afraid - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now, and currently streaming on Now TV Cinema.

You can also buy Beau Is Afraid as a digital download through Apple TV, Amazon Video, Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, and YouTube.

Dream Scenario - Releasing on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday 12 February.

Elemental - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now, and Dream Scenarioblu-currently streaming on Disney Plus. You can also buy Elemental as a digital download through Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, and YouTube.

The film is also available to rent through Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Sky Store, and Rakuten TV.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now, and currently streaming on Disney Plus. You can also buy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as a digital download through Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, and YouTube.

The film is also available to rent through Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Sky Store, and Rakuten TV.

Io Capitano - Io Capitano will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 8 March.

John Wick: Chapter 4 - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now, and currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy John Wick: Chapter 4 as a digital download through Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, Chili, YouTube, Rakuten TV, Apple TV, and Microsoft Store.

The film is also available to rent through Chili, Rakuten TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Curzon Home Cinema, and Apple TV.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One - Available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray now. You can also buy Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One as a digital download through Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and Rakuten TV.

The film is also available to rent through Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Rakuten TV, Apple TV, and Sky Store.

She Came to Me - Currently streaming on Sky Go and Now TV Cinema.

Society of the Snow - Currently streaming on Netflix.

Suzume - Currently streaming on Crunchyroll Amazon Channel. Releasing on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday 1 April.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - Available to rent through Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

Wish - At the time of writing, we were unfortunately unable to find a verified release date for either the physical or digital releases of Wish, though it will eventually be coming to Disney Plus.