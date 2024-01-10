The list of nominees for the 80th SAG Awards has been released - but where is Leonardo DiCaprio?

Awards season 2024 is well and truly underway with yet another announcement regarding nominations ahead of an awards ceremony. Earlier BAFTA announced the nominees for their Rising Star award, and an hour ago the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the 30th SAG Awards, to be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24 2024.

As expected, “Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” were prominent across the film categories, earning nominations for Best Film, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor in particular. Interestingly though, there was no nod for Leonardo DiCaprio this year for his role in Martin Scorcese’s recent epic, despite nominations at other early ceremonies on the Road to the Oscars.

Television is once again HBO’s domain, with “Succession” and “The Last of Us” vying for honours in the Best Actor and Best TV Series categories, while “The Bear” looks to add a SAG Award to its 2024 trophy haul, after earning a clutch of awards at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actor and Best Actress gongs for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards hold significant recognition for outstanding performances in both film and prime-time television, but what sets the SAG Awards apart is that the winners are determined by the votes of active SAG-AFTRA members, emphasizing the unique aspect of actors honouring their peers. A notable feature of the SAG Awards is the emphasis on ensemble casts, recognizing the collective achievements of actors working together in both film and television

SAG Awards 2024 - full list of nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe – “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Penelope Cruz – “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Guilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbot Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki's role as Diana in "The Crown" has earned a nod from her fellow peers. Photograph by Daniel Escale/Netflix

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Be Powley – “A Small Light”

Ali Wong – “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm – “Fargo”

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub – “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun – “Beef”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us”

“The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

