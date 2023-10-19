Martin Scorsese’s new film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ is due for release overnight, but did the director film in locations where the Osage Indian Murders occurred?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the investigation, numerous obstacles impeded the search for truth, including the active complicity of local law enforcement and community members in concealing evidence and obstructing the case. Deliberate efforts to hinder the inquiry, the destruction of crucial evidence, and the intimidation of witnesses all contributed to the suppression of vital information, preventing the full story from emerging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scorcese's gripping portrayal of these events has already garnered praise from critics following its premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and ever the perfectionist when it comes to attention to detail, it comes as no surprise that the director ensured the filming locations used were those that comprised the real-life horror that unfolded in the 1920s.

Interestingly, the locations used for the filming of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ were also used for the filming of Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt’s 1996 adventure film ‘Twister,’ and it is also set to be used for the long-awaited sequel ‘Twisters,’ scheduled for release in 2024.

So where did Martin Scorsese shoot scenes for his latest masterpiece (so early reviews suggest), ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’?

Where was Killers of the Flower Moon’ filmed on location?

Osage County, Oklahoma

Osage County, the largest county in Oklahoma, was established in 1907 and was named after the federally recognized Osage Nation. Its history dates back to the 17th century when the Osage and other Dhegihan Siouan tribes were displaced westward due to conflicts following the Beaver Wars. The county's early development included a powerful Native American presence, cessions of land, and the eventual establishment of the Osage Agency. With the discovery of the Burbank Oil Field in 1920, the Osage Nation negotiated the retention of communal mineral rights on their reservation lands, leading to significant oil production in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 19th-century history of Osage County was marked by pivotal events, including the ceding of land to the United States government and the establishment of the Osage Reservation. The tribe's ownership of the land allowed for greater autonomy compared to other Native American communities whose land was held in trust by the government. With the discovery of oil on the reservation, the Osage negotiated leases and retained control over their mineral rights, ensuring substantial royalties for enrolled tribal members and their descendants.

Pawhuska, Oklahoma

Looking south down KiHeKah Ave. towards the Triangle Building in the Central business district of Pawhuska. (Credit: Public Domain)

Originally known as Deep Ford, the town was founded in 1872 within the Osage Nation reservation, a part of Indian Territory. Bird Creek hosted the Osage Indian Agency, attracting one of the tribe's three primary bands to settle in the area. Traders quickly followed suit, establishing stores between 1872 and 1873. The inaugural issue of Pawhuska's first newspaper, the Indian Herald (also known as Wah-Sha-She News), was printed in 1875 by George Edward Tinker, an Osage figure who would later become the father of Clarence L. Tinker, the highest-ranking Native American officer in the US Army. Subsequently, the town's first post office opened in 1876.

Amid the Osage oil boom of the 1910s and 1920s, Pawhuska gained renown as the venue for high-profile public auctions of oil and gas leases, notably taking place beneath the famed "Million Dollar Elm" adjacent to the Osage Council House. The population burgeoned to 6,414 by 1920. The extension of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad line from Owen, a community in Washington County, to Pawhuska in 1923 further fueled the town's growth. However, with the wane of the oil boom and the onset of the Great Depression, the population dwindled.

Fairfax, Oklahoma

For the location of Rita’s home, the creative team selected Fairfax in Oklahoma - 35 miles away from Osage County. For generations, the western boundary of Osage County has been celebrated for its natural allure, its rich historical legacy, and the lingering enigma of the Osage people's unparalleled affluence during a bygone era. Nestled within the heart of prime ranching terrain in the United States, the Arkansas River and the Postoaks have silently borne witness to a tapestry of tales from yesteryears.

Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacob Bartles, the son-in-law of Delaware chief Charles Journeycake, relocated from Wyandotte County, Kansas, to Indian Territory in 1873. Initially settling near Silver Lake, a natural lake located south of the present-day city of Bartlesville, he established a trading post and post office on Turkey Creek in what is now East Bartlesville. By the following year, he acquired a grist mill on the Caney River, converting it to a flour production facility. Subsequently, Bartles constructed a two-story general store and residence, expanding the community to encompass a rooming house, blacksmith shop, and livery stable. With the growing population, the area soon became known as Bartles Town.

By January 1897, Bartlesville was officially incorporated in Indian Territory, with a survey and platting of the town completed in 1898. An eighty-acre parcel of land was earmarked for the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad depot, which was eventually reached by the railroad in 1899. Concurrently, the post office was relocated from "North Bartlesville" to the central town. In light of being bypassed by the railroad, Jacob Bartles ultimately transferred his store to Dewey, Oklahoma.

When is ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ released in the United Kingdom?