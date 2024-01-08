Here come the men! There were some seriously stylish men at the Golden Golden Globes 2024 and the likes of Wonka’s Timothée Chalamet, Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy and Saltburn's Barry Keoghan all dressed to impress. Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet who always seems to wow on the red carpet opted for an all black outfit by Celine, consisting of a sparkly jacket, shirt, black trousers, and shoes, which he accessorised with a black and silver necklace.

Next up is Oppneheimer’s Cillian Murphy who wore an Omega timepiece with his dapper Saint Laurent suit. Not only was he a winner in the fashion stakes, but he took home the award for Best Actor, Oppenheimer won a total of five awards on the night, including Best Film-drama, Christopher Nolan for Best Director, Robert Downey Jr for Best Supporting Actor and Ludwig Göransson for Best Original Score.

Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan was described by GQ as putting “a hearty middle finger up to the conventional black tie in favour of an all-red Louis Vuitton number in a distinct shade of dried blood.” Barry’s stylist Ilaria Urbinati was the genius behind his look which was most certainly a nod to Saltburn.

Andrew Scott looked suave in an all white Valentino look whilst Colman Domingo looked equally as stylish in Louis Vuitton. Jeremy Allen White was of course in Calvin Klein as he is currently featuring in their underwear ad. Pedro Pascal may have worn a black sling to the 2024 Golden Globes but that didn’t stop him looking incredibly dapper in a black and white Bottega Veneta shirt and black trousers.

