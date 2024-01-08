There were plenty of A-list stars who dazzled at the Golden Globes 2024, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Natalie Portman all looked incredibly glamorous

Yes I know the Golden Globes 2024 is all about who took home the awards on the night, but let’s be honest, it is also about who made the best and worst dressed list. When it comes to NationalWorld’s best dressed list, Taylor Swift of course has to be mentioned. I personally thought she looked incredible in a green Gucci dress. The gown featured a slit up the leg and was empire-waisted. Although the colour green she chose would not have suited many, it most certainly worked for her!

When it came to the Golden Globes 2024, Margot Robbie’s dress didn't disappoint and it was most certainly Barbie inspired, it was a replica of the 1977 SuperStar Barbie doll’s 50th anniversary and was a hot pink Giorgio Armani Prive hot pink gown. She completed her look with jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including 30-ct. Diamond earrings.

After splitting from husband Benjamin Millepied, actress Natalie Portman attended the 2024 Golden Globes alone. She looked utterly beautiful in a floral Dior gown and was nominated for her role in Netflix’s May December. I also was a fan of Florence Pugh’s slightly edgy look she chose for the 2024 Golden Globes. She paired a rock n roll hairstyle with a red sheer custom slip dress by Valentino.

I am most certainly a fan of pink, so it is not a surprise that I liked Jennifer Lopez’s choice of gown. She looked like a princess in a custom Nicole + Felicia strapless gown embellished with roses. One of my favourite dresses on the night was Issa Rae’s metallic gown by Pamella Rolland, it was super glam.

Emma Stone, who took home the award for Best Actress for Poor Things, opted for a champagne-coloured gown by Louis Vuitton and looked suitably chic. In a complete contrast to Emma Stone’s look, Julianne Moore chose a red Bottega Veneta gown and looked suitably stylish.

