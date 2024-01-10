The top 75th Primetime Emmy awards nominees are available to stream now in the UK

If you’re hoping to catch up on 2023’s best TV shows ahead of the awards ceremony on January 15, you’ll have your work cut out, with hundreds of hours of prestige telly up for the top awards this year.

But we’ve got you covered, with our guide on where to watch all of the shows with 10 or more nominations across all Primetime Emmy categories this year in the UK. Where streaming is not included with subscription packages, we have included the best deals on where you can buy each show online.

At the bottom of the page you’ll find information on the current cost of each streaming platform mentioned in this article. Happy viewing!

The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear, Ted Lasso, and Succession are among the most nominated TV shows at the 2024 Primetime Emmys

Where to watch top Primetime Emmy 2024 nominees

Succession (27 nominations)

The Succession box set is also available on NOW TV, which is available at £9.99 per month, or £6.99 per month with a six month minimum term. You can buy all four seasons of Succession from the Sky Store for £29.99 - you can sign up for a free Sky Store account to purchase the box set.

The White Lotus (24 nominations)

The White Lotus is also available on NOW TV. Both seasons of the show can be bought on either Amazon or the Sky Store for £.9.99 per season in HD.

The Last of Us (23 nominations)

The complete first season of The Last of Us is available to stream on NOW. The series can also be purchased in HD on Amazon for £14.99, from Microsoft from £16.99 (£21.99 for HD),

Ted Lasso (20 nominations)

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream exclusively on Apple TV in the UK - Apple TV is £8.99 per month, with an offer of a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (14 nominations)

All five seasons are available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Amazon Prime costs from £8.99 per month - this includes Prime Video and Prime Delivery and Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. If you only want to use Prime Video, you can sign up for that service without Prime Delivery for £6.99 per month.

Disney+ series The Bear was nominated for 13 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2024

The Bear (13 nominations)

Seasons 1-2 of The Bear are available to stream in the UK exclusively on Disney+. The standard membership for the platform is £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year.

Beef (13 nominations)

The 10-episode limited series is available to stream exclusively in the UK on Netflix, which costs £4.99 per month for the cheapest, ad-supported tier, or £7.99 per month for the ad-free basic plan.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (13 nominations)

Dahmer is also available to stream exclusively on Netflix. A second season is due out this year and will also be released on Netflix.

Wednesday (12 nominations)

The full season of Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix. You can also buy the series on Amazon and Microsoft from £11.99 (£15.99 for HD).

Barry (12 nominations)

Barry is not available to stream for free with any UK streaming service - you can buy the four season show from Amazon and the Sky Store for £9.99 per season. The best deal is currently on Microsoft where the full box set is currently available to buy for £14.99, down from £39.99, until January 15.

Only Murders in the Building (11 nominations)

All three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream exclusively in the UK on Disney+.

Cost of streaming service memberships in the UK

Amazon Prime: Amazon Student membership, £4.49 or per month £47.49 per year with a six month free trial. Amazon Prime Video only, £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime, £8.99 per month or £95 per year.

Apple TV: £8.99 per month with a seven-day free trial

Disney+: Standard with Ads, £4.99 per month. Disney Plus Standard, £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year. Disney Plus Premium: £10.99 per month or £109.90 per year.

Netflix: £4.99 per month with ads. £7.99 per month for ad free viewing on one device at a time in standard definition. Standard subscription, £10.99 per month (HD viewing on up to two devices at a time). Premium subscription, £17.99 per month (Ultra HD viewing on up to four devices at a time).