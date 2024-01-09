Criminal Record TV series: Apple thriller release date, cast with Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, and trailer
Apple TV thriller series Criminal Record, stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives at war over an old murder case
Criminal Record, a new eight-part Apple T series starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo promises to be a tight detective thriller. The series is written and producer by Paul Rutman who previously worked on Next of Kin, Indian Summers, and Vera.
Capaldi is best known for his lighter roles - as government spin doctor Malcolm Tucker in political satire The Thick of It, and as the time travelling hero in Doctor Who, but turned to grittier roles recently, with the part of killer Gideon in Amazon series The Devil’s Hour.
Jumbo is no stranger to crime dramas, having starred in The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and Stay Close. Criminal Record marks her first screen role since 2021.
Is there a trailer for Criminal Record?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
What is Criminal Record about?
Two detectives clash over an old London murder case when a mysterious phone call casts doubt on a murder case that was thought to have been closed 11 years before.
Detective Sergeant June Lenker, a brilliant cop at the start of a fruitful career, finds herself up against the obdurate DCI Daniel Hegarty, a well respected old timer who is keen to avoid reputational damage by revisiting old cases.
Hegarty worked on the case back when it was fresh, but he seems less than keen to offer Lenker any help. He put away Errol Mathis, a man who actually confessed to the killing, but Lenker thinks there’s more to the case than meets the eye, and begins to doubt Mathis’ guilt.
A lot of the plot specifics have been kept under wraps for now, but the titles of the first six episodes give a hint of what to expect - they are:
- Episode 1: Emergency Caller
- Episode 2: Two Calls
- Episode 3: Kids in the Park
- Episode 4: Protected
- Episode 5: Possession with Intent
- Episode 6: Beehive
Who is in the cast of Criminal Record?
- Cush Jumbo as DS June Lenker
- Peter Capaldi as DCI Daniel Hegarty
- Dionne Brown as DC Chloe Summers
- Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh
- Shaun Dooley as DS Kim Cardwell
- Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis
- Charlie Creed-Miles as DS Tony Gilfoyle
- Stephen Campbell Moore as Leo Hanratty
- Jordan A. Nash as Jacob
- Ian Bonar as DCI Roy Chambers
- Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen
- Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis
- Janet Kumah as Latisha
- Chizzy Akudolu as Jasmine Peters
- Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes
- Thomas Harper-Jones as Isaac Witlow
- Steffan Cennydd as DC Jed Stanning
- Kaylen Luke as young Patrick Burrowes
- Joana Borja as Carla
- Carolina Main as DI Diana Markham
- Maisie Ayres as Lisa
When is the release date of Criminal Record?
The series will premiere with two episodes landing on Apple TV on Wednesday January 10. There are eight episodes in the series and the following six will be released weekly on Wednesdays.
