Apple TV thriller series Criminal Record, stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives at war over an old murder case

Criminal Record, a new eight-part Apple T series starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo promises to be a tight detective thriller. The series is written and producer by Paul Rutman who previously worked on Next of Kin, Indian Summers, and Vera.

Capaldi is best known for his lighter roles - as government spin doctor Malcolm Tucker in political satire The Thick of It, and as the time travelling hero in Doctor Who, but turned to grittier roles recently, with the part of killer Gideon in Amazon series The Devil’s Hour.

Jumbo is no stranger to crime dramas, having starred in The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and Stay Close. Criminal Record marks her first screen role since 2021.

Peter Capaldi in Criminal Record

Is there a trailer for Criminal Record?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

What is Criminal Record about?

Two detectives clash over an old London murder case when a mysterious phone call casts doubt on a murder case that was thought to have been closed 11 years before.

Detective Sergeant June Lenker, a brilliant cop at the start of a fruitful career, finds herself up against the obdurate DCI Daniel Hegarty, a well respected old timer who is keen to avoid reputational damage by revisiting old cases.

Hegarty worked on the case back when it was fresh, but he seems less than keen to offer Lenker any help. He put away Errol Mathis, a man who actually confessed to the killing, but Lenker thinks there’s more to the case than meets the eye, and begins to doubt Mathis’ guilt.

A lot of the plot specifics have been kept under wraps for now, but the titles of the first six episodes give a hint of what to expect - they are:

Episode 1: Emergency Caller

Episode 2: Two Calls

Episode 3: Kids in the Park

Episode 4: Protected

Episode 5: Possession with Intent

Episode 6: Beehive

Cush Jumbo stars in Criminal Record

Who is in the cast of Criminal Record?

Cush Jumbo as DS June Lenker

Peter Capaldi as DCI Daniel Hegarty

Dionne Brown as DC Chloe Summers

Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh

Shaun Dooley as DS Kim Cardwell

Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis

Charlie Creed-Miles as DS Tony Gilfoyle

Stephen Campbell Moore as Leo Hanratty

Jordan A. Nash as Jacob

Ian Bonar as DCI Roy Chambers

Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen

Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis

Janet Kumah as Latisha

Chizzy Akudolu as Jasmine Peters

Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes

Thomas Harper-Jones as Isaac Witlow

Steffan Cennydd as DC Jed Stanning

Kaylen Luke as young Patrick Burrowes

Joana Borja as Carla

Carolina Main as DI Diana Markham

Maisie Ayres as Lisa

When is the release date of Criminal Record?