Peter Capaldi, Jessica Raine, and Nikesh Patel star in a dark crime thriller from Hartswood Films, coming to Amazon Prime this Halloween

The Devil’s Hour, a supernatural crime thriller, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday 28 October.

The series, which stars Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi, follows a woman who has horrifying visions every night at 3:33am. What are her nightmares trying to tell her?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Devil’s Hour.

What is it about?

A woman wakes up with horrifying visions at 3:33am every night. Her son is withdrawn and emotionless, her mother is speaking to empty rooms, and her house is full of echoes of a life that wasn’t hers – what are her nightmares trying to tell her?

The official Amazon Prime Video synopsis explains that “when Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Meanwhile, reclusive nomad Gideon, driven by a murderous obsession, becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon.”

Who stars in The Devil’s Hour?

Peter Capaldi as Gideon in The Devil’s Hour, wearing a red shirt (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Jessica Raine plays Lucy Chambers, a woman having terrifying nightmares at 3:33am each morning. Raine is best known for appearing in Call the Midwife, where she played Jenny Lee; you might also recognise her, however, from appearances in Line of Duty, Doctor Who, Patrick Melrose, and Informer.

Peter Capaldi plays Gideon, a reclusive nomad who becomes the main suspect. Capaldi, of course, is best known for appearing in Doctor Who and The Thick of It – you might also know him, though, from appearing in The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, Local Hero, Peep Show, and The Hour.

Nikesh Patel plays DI Rhavi Dillon, the compassionate detective leading the murder investigation. You’ll likely recognise him from Rose Matafoe’s sitcom Starstruck, where he played romantic lead Tom Kapoor, though you might also know him from Doctor Who, The Mezzotint, Man Like Mobeen, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

They’re joined by Meera Syal (The Sandman), Alex Ferns (Eastenders), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Barbara Marten (Casualty), and Sandra Haggett (In the Flesh, In the Club) amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

The series was written and created by Tom Moran; it’s his first television showrunning position, having previously contributed individual episodes to the Rob Lowe ITV crime drama Wild Bill and sci-fi series The Feed.

The Devil’s Hour was directed by Johnny Allan and Isabelle Sieb. Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue (Sherlock, Inside Man) are producing the series.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

The Devil’s Hour will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 28 October, just in time for Halloween. All six episodes of the show will be available to watch at once as part of a boxset, so you’ll be able to binge watch that at your leisure.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime Video right here.

How many episodes of The Devil’s Hour are there?

There are six episodes to The Devil’s Hour, each around an hour long.

Will there be a second series?

It’s a little too early to say, but obviously we’ll update this piece with the relevant information whenever it’s made available.

Why should I watch The Devil’s Hour?