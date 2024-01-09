Law and Order season 21 will see Sam Waterson reprise his role as Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson returning as Detective Kevin Bernard - here's how to watch them in the UK

Law and Order fans in the UK have been left anxiously waiting for season 21 to come to TV screens near them. The NBC legal drama initially ended in 2010 before returning in 2022, picking up right where it left off.

The original Law and Order series which is created by Dick Wolf debuted in 1990, running for 20 years. It also inspired six spin-offs including Law and Order SVU and Law and Order Organized Crime which will also have new seasons dropping.

For audiences in the US, Law and Order is preparing to air season 23, with UK audiences left two seasons behind and desperately trying to avoid spoilers. With news it's finally on the way to UK screens, here's everything you need to know about Law and Order season 21.

Law and Order season 21 plot

Law and Order is back, with the same familiar faces of the detectives who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. It's important to note that this is not a reboot, instead it is a continuation of the Law and Order story, which is why the plot, cast and theme has stayed roughly the same.

The synopsis for episode one reads: "Newly acquainted partners Detective Kevin Bernard and Detective Frank Cosgrove investigate the murder of a notorious entertainer. A dispute over throwing out a confession creates a rift in the District Attorney's office."

Law and Order season 21 trailer

A trailer for Law and Order season 21 was released last year. You can check out the video below.

Who stars in Law and Order season 21?

Law and Order season 21 will see original series actor Sam Waterson, who played the iconic Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard. They will be joined by Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) as Junior Detective Frank Cosgrove, Camryn Manheim (Ghost Whisperer) as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, and Odelya Halevi (Good Trouble) as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

Where can I watch Law and Order season 21 in the UK?

Law and Order season 21 will be available to watch in the UK on 5USA on Tuesday (January 9) from 9pm.

How many episodes in Law and Order season 21?

Law and Order season 21 is made up of 10 episodes which will air on a weekly basis in the same time slot on Tuesdays on 5USA, which is available on Freeview.

What do we know about Law and Order season 23?