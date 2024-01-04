The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3: release date on Channel 5, plot and cast with Sally Lindsay
The Madame Blanc Mysteries are returning to Channel 5 for season 3 tonight (January 4). Created by Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street), the murder mystery show that is set in the quaint French village of Sainte Victoire will be back to solve yet more crimes.
Reprising her role of antiques dealer Jean White, she will be joining forces with co-writer Sue Vincent (Shameless), who returns as Gloria Beauchamp in this new six-part series. Here's everything you need to know.
What will The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 be about?
The Madame Blanc Mysteries follow the story of antiques dealer Jean White who is left nearly bankrupt after her husband's sudden death, and heads to their one last asset a cottage in France. She soon gets caught up in solving a series of murder mysteries in the quaint village of Sainte Victoire. It's expected that season 3 will include many more crimes needing solved.
Speaking ahead of the season 3 release Lindsay said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be returning to the sunshine and giving you another mystery packed series of Madame Blanc. I am truly humbled by the love for our show and can’t wait to give you lots more adventures. See you in St. Victoire!"
Is there a trailer?
There is no official trailer as of yet for The Madame Blanc Mysteries, however Acorn TV did release a clip from the Christmas special that aired in December 2023. You can watch this below.
Who stars in the cast for The Madame Blanc Mysteries?
There will be many familiar faces returning for The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3. Sally Lindsay will be reprising her role as Jean White, with Sue Vincent back as Gloria Beauchamp, Steve Edge (Starlings) as Dom Hayes, Robin Askwith (Strike) and Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses) as Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James and Alex Gaumond (Derry Girls) as Chief of Police André Caron. Whilst Tony Robinson will also join the line-up as Uncle Patrick following his appearance in the Christmas special in December.
When can I watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Channel 5?
The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 will be available to watch on Channel 5 and My5 on Thursday, January 4 at 9pm. There will be six episodes in the series, with each airing on a weekly basis on Thursday evenings at 9pm.
