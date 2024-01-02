Set in Bath, the new series of First Dates follows a brand new line-up of romantic hopefuls looking to find love

First Dates is back in 2024, set in The Botanist restaurant in Bath (Photo: Channel 4)

First Dates is back with a brand new season in the UK's most romantic city, Bath. Maître d’ Fred Sirieix and his team are hoping sparks will fly as the popular dating show celebrates ten years of playing cupid.

Set in Bath, in Somerset, there will be a brand new line-up of romantic hopefuls looking to find love. Previously filmed in London and Manchester, the tenth anniversary season will also bring a set of new cast members alongside Sirieix and our favourite bartender Merlin Griffiths.

First Dates originally aired in 2013 and has gone on to receive a string of awards and nominations. The popular show has also gone on to be replicated around the world with over 20 countries including Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Brazil and Greece launching their own versions. Whilst at home it inspired its own spin off, First Dates Hotel. Here's everything you need to know about First Dates in Bath and what you can expect from the new series.

What is First Dates about?

First Dates follows singles as they go on blind dates to find love, from awkward moments to heart-warming interactions, the reality TV series captures it all, making it addictive viewing. The popular dating show is celebrating its tenth anniversary, with the new season set in the romantic city of Bath, Somerset.

Speaking about facilitating a decade of dating, Maître d’ Fred Sirieix said: "Making this new series feels special, celebrating a decade of bringing people together on the show, but there’s always more love to be found. They say Bath is the most romantic City in the UK and its true, so what better place to set the scene for romance to blossom than there!”

Is there a trailer?

First Dates released a trailer for the new series which showcases snippets of Bath, alongside sneak peaks of singletons looking for love. You can watch the First Dates trailer below.

Where is the new First Dates restaurant?

First Dates is returning with a brand new location at The Botanist bar & restaurant in Bath. In 2023, it was voted the UK’s most romantic city and also holds the top spot on polls as the UK’s most beautiful city. Famous for the Roman Baths as well as Jane Austen, The Botanist restaurant is located inside the Grade II listed Octagon Chapel, built in 1766.

Who are the First Dates staff?

As well as a new location, there will be some new cast members joining the First Dates staff, alongside familiar favourites Maître d’ Fred Sirieix, bartender Merlin Griffiths and Cici Coleman. New faces on the matchmaking scene include Francesca Martu who you may recognise from the First Dates Hotel, bartender Jamie McCleave and waiters Aoife Smyth and Kofi Yeboah-Mensah.

When can I watch First Dates new series?