An insurance broker who survived a near-death experience and a retired teacher determined to prove their children run some of the diverse “Traitors” this season.

Meet the contestants heading to the Scottish Highlands in the latest season of BBC's hit series, "The Traitors"

BBC One's popular reality TV show, "The Traitors," has returned with a new season featuring a diverse mix of 22 contestants from different backgrounds, all competing to win the grand prize of £120,000 as host Claudia Winkleman welcomes the participants to a Scottish Highlands castle for what promises to be an exciting competition once again this week.

The show once more features a diverse cast of contestants, including a disability model, a sonographer, a clairvoyant, and a parliamentary affairs adviser. Among some of the contestants revealed ahead of the contest, one of which is lucky to be alive; Andrew, a 45-year-old insurance broker from Talbot Green, Wales. Andrew had a near-death experience 23 years ago and was pronounced dead. However, he miraculously survived and is now ready to take on new challenges. Andrew reflects on his life-changing experience and emphasizes the importance of taking risks and not wasting time.

There is also Sonja, a 66-year-old volunteer business mentor from Lancashire, who has a deep motivation for participating in the show; she spent 41 years caring for her severely disabled son, Dan, who passed away two years ago. Sonja is now driven to promote better care for those who can't speak up for themselves. She hopes to honour her son's memory by being fearless and taking on new challenges.

Diane, a retired teacher from Lancashire, decided to participate in the show to prove her children wrong. They didn't believe she could handle the challenges of the competition, but she was determined to prove them wrong and show everyone what she was capable of.

Evie, a veterinary nurse from Inverness, is excited to show her traitorous side. She believes that her innocent appearance will be an advantage in the game and that she can use her mischievous nature to her advantage. Harry, a 22-year-old British Army engineer from Slough, Berkshire, meanwhile sees himself as a natural liar. Growing up with five siblings, he learned how to tell little white lies and make them believable. Harry hopes to use this ability to play the game strategically and come out on top.

The Traitors Season 2: full list of contestants

Andrew - one of the 22 contestants in this season of BBC's "The Traitors" (Credit: Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Andrew (45), Talbot Green, Wales, Insurance Broker

Anthony (45), Birmingham, Chess Coach

Ash (45), London, Events Co-ordinator

Aubrey (67), Loughborough, Leicestershire, Retired Shop Owner

Brian (33), Glasgow, Photographer

Charlie (34), Bristol, Mental Health Area Manager

Charlotte (32), Warwickshire, Recruitment Manager

Diane (63), Lancashire, Retired Teacher

Evie (29), Inverness, Veterinary Nurse

Harry (22), Slough, Berkshire, British Army Engineer

Jasmine (26), London, Sales Executive

Jaz (30), Manchester, National Account Manager

Will Sonja prove her kids wrong and come home with the £120,000 prize money? (Credit: Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Jonny (31), Bedfordshire, Ex-Military

Kyra (21), Kent, Apprentice Economist

Meg (22), Herefordshire, Illustrator

Miles (36), Worcestershire, Veterinary Nurse

Mollie (21), Bristol, Disability Model

Paul (36), Manchester, Business Manager

Ross (28), Lancashire, Video Director

Sonja (66), Lancashire, Volunteer Business Mentor

Tracey (58), Inverness, Sonographer and Clairvoyant

Zack (27), London, Parliamentary Affairs Adviser

When is “The Traitors” Season 2 airing on TV?

The second season will begin on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday January 3. All episodes will be available on iPlayer after they have first aired.

The full release schedule for The Traitors season 2 is as follows: