The Traitors Season 2: Meet some of the contestants vying in the Scottish Highlands for a chance at £120,000
An insurance broker who survived a near-death experience and a retired teacher determined to prove their children run some of the diverse “Traitors” this season.
BBC One's popular reality TV show, "The Traitors," has returned with a new season featuring a diverse mix of 22 contestants from different backgrounds, all competing to win the grand prize of £120,000 as host Claudia Winkleman welcomes the participants to a Scottish Highlands castle for what promises to be an exciting competition once again this week.
The show once more features a diverse cast of contestants, including a disability model, a sonographer, a clairvoyant, and a parliamentary affairs adviser. Among some of the contestants revealed ahead of the contest, one of which is lucky to be alive; Andrew, a 45-year-old insurance broker from Talbot Green, Wales. Andrew had a near-death experience 23 years ago and was pronounced dead. However, he miraculously survived and is now ready to take on new challenges. Andrew reflects on his life-changing experience and emphasizes the importance of taking risks and not wasting time.
There is also Sonja, a 66-year-old volunteer business mentor from Lancashire, who has a deep motivation for participating in the show; she spent 41 years caring for her severely disabled son, Dan, who passed away two years ago. Sonja is now driven to promote better care for those who can't speak up for themselves. She hopes to honour her son's memory by being fearless and taking on new challenges.
Diane, a retired teacher from Lancashire, decided to participate in the show to prove her children wrong. They didn't believe she could handle the challenges of the competition, but she was determined to prove them wrong and show everyone what she was capable of.
Evie, a veterinary nurse from Inverness, is excited to show her traitorous side. She believes that her innocent appearance will be an advantage in the game and that she can use her mischievous nature to her advantage. Harry, a 22-year-old British Army engineer from Slough, Berkshire, meanwhile sees himself as a natural liar. Growing up with five siblings, he learned how to tell little white lies and make them believable. Harry hopes to use this ability to play the game strategically and come out on top.
The Traitors Season 2: full list of contestants
- Andrew (45), Talbot Green, Wales, Insurance Broker
- Anthony (45), Birmingham, Chess Coach
- Ash (45), London, Events Co-ordinator
- Aubrey (67), Loughborough, Leicestershire, Retired Shop Owner
- Brian (33), Glasgow, Photographer
- Charlie (34), Bristol, Mental Health Area Manager
- Charlotte (32), Warwickshire, Recruitment Manager
- Diane (63), Lancashire, Retired Teacher
- Evie (29), Inverness, Veterinary Nurse
- Harry (22), Slough, Berkshire, British Army Engineer
- Jasmine (26), London, Sales Executive
- Jaz (30), Manchester, National Account Manager
- Jonny (31), Bedfordshire, Ex-Military
- Kyra (21), Kent, Apprentice Economist
- Meg (22), Herefordshire, Illustrator
- Miles (36), Worcestershire, Veterinary Nurse
- Mollie (21), Bristol, Disability Model
- Paul (36), Manchester, Business Manager
- Ross (28), Lancashire, Video Director
- Sonja (66), Lancashire, Volunteer Business Mentor
- Tracey (58), Inverness, Sonographer and Clairvoyant
- Zack (27), London, Parliamentary Affairs Adviser
When is “The Traitors” Season 2 airing on TV?
The second season will begin on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday January 3. All episodes will be available on iPlayer after they have first aired.
The full release schedule for The Traitors season 2 is as follows:
- Episode 1 - Wednesday January 3 - 9pm
- Episode 2 - Thursday January 4 - 9pm
- Episode 3 - Friday January 5 - 9pm
- Episode 4 - Wednesday January 10 - 9pm
- Episode 5 - Thursday January 11 - 9pm
- Episode 6 - Friday January 12 - 9pm
- Episode 7 - Wednesday January 17 - 9pm
- Episode 8 - Thursday January 18 - 9pm
- Episode 9 - Friday January 19 - 9pm
- Episode 10 - Wednesday January 24 - 9pm
- Episode 11 - Thursday January 25 - 9pm
- Episode 12 - Friday January 26 - 9pm
