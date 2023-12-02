Claudia Winkleman on BBC Radio 2: As presenter says she will step down from Saturday morning show, who will replace her?
After being part of BBC Radio 2 since 2008, The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman is to leave the station in the New Year
Claudia Winkleman has shared her decision to step down from hosting her Saturday morning BBC Radio 2 show next year. After three years of leading the 10am to 1pm slot, she announced on December 2 during the show that her final edition will air in March. Comedian and actor Romesh Ranganathan, the current host of a Saturday midnight to 1am show on the station, is set to take over Winkleman’s timeslot in April.
Expressing her sentiments, Winkleman stated, “I absolutely love Radio 2, and it’s been a privilege to host the Saturday morning show for three years. I will miss our amazing guests, our brilliant listeners, and the one and only Sally Traffic. The truth is, my children are growing up inordinately fast, so I have decided to follow them around at home before they leave for good. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who works on the show. I will continue to visit with badly made biscuits and will pester the bosses to present the odd special.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Having joined BBC Radio 2 in 2008 for the comedy quiz series Hot Gossip, Winkleman later hosted the “Claudia Winkleman Arts Show” on Friday nights. In 2016, she started presenting Claudia On Sunday before moving to her Saturday morning slot in February 2021. Apart from her radio work, Winkleman co-hosts “Strictly Come Dancing” with Tess Daly and leads the BBC psychological competition “The Traitors”, returning for its second series next year.
Following the announcement, friends and well-known figures conveyed messages to Winkleman. Presenter Rylan Clark commented on Radio 2’s Instagram post, “Gonna miss u claud,” while podcaster and actress Giovanna Fletcher hailed her as a “legend.”
Incoming host Romesh Ranganathan expressed gratitude to Winkleman for prioritizing time with her kids and enabling him to take on the role. He anticipates the Saturday morning slot to be entertaining and looks forward to engaging with the audience and familiar faces. Ranganathan will continue hosting his current Radio 2 show, The Love Of Hip Hop, for which he won the best specialist music show at the Radio Academy Aria Awards.
Head of Radio 2 Helen Thomas thanked Winkleman for entertaining millions of listeners and assured fans of future specials. She welcomed Romesh, highlighting his popularity and sense of humour, assuring listeners that Saturday mornings will remain a must-listen.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.