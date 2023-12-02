After being part of BBC Radio 2 since 2008, The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman is to leave the station in the New Year

Claudia Winkleman has shared her decision to step down from hosting her Saturday morning BBC Radio 2 show next year. After three years of leading the 10am to 1pm slot, she announced on December 2 during the show that her final edition will air in March. Comedian and actor Romesh Ranganathan, the current host of a Saturday midnight to 1am show on the station, is set to take over Winkleman’s timeslot in April.

Expressing her sentiments, Winkleman stated, “I absolutely love Radio 2, and it’s been a privilege to host the Saturday morning show for three years. I will miss our amazing guests, our brilliant listeners, and the one and only Sally Traffic. The truth is, my children are growing up inordinately fast, so I have decided to follow them around at home before they leave for good. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who works on the show. I will continue to visit with badly made biscuits and will pester the bosses to present the odd special.”

Following the announcement, friends and well-known figures conveyed messages to Winkleman. Presenter Rylan Clark commented on Radio 2’s Instagram post, “Gonna miss u claud,” while podcaster and actress Giovanna Fletcher hailed her as a “legend.”

Romesh Ranganathan - Teenage Cancer Trust

Incoming host Romesh Ranganathan expressed gratitude to Winkleman for prioritizing time with her kids and enabling him to take on the role. He anticipates the Saturday morning slot to be entertaining and looks forward to engaging with the audience and familiar faces. Ranganathan will continue hosting his current Radio 2 show, The Love Of Hip Hop, for which he won the best specialist music show at the Radio Academy Aria Awards.