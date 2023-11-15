Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc have posted tributes to Matthew Perry on their Instagram. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer have not yet posted.

Both 'Friends' stars Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc have posted personal tributes to their co-star Matthew Perry on their Instagram accounts. Matt LeBlanc was the first to post out of the two and said that “Matthew it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

Matt LeBlanc went on to say “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.” Courteney Cox also took to her Instagram to share a tribute to the late Matthew Perry and said “I am so grateful for every moment I had with Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here's one of my favorites.”

Courteney then recounted that their Friends characters "Monica and Chandler were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Courteney, like Matt, has been inundated with responses from the general public, including celebrity fans. Claudia Winkleman left three red heart emojis whilst actor Laura Dern said “You are all a tribute to each other. And the legacy you created together is forever part of a cultural family we will always have and cherish. Thank you, Matthew, for your amazing talent and humor, and your longing to heal others.”

Has Jennifer Aniston posted an Instagram tribute?