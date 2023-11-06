Concerned how fans would react, Matthew Perry was said to have asked for a scene in Friends where Chandler cheats on Monica to be cut from the show

Matthew Perry reportedly asked for Chandler Bing cheating scenes to be cut from Friends

Forget Ross and Rachel, the biggest love-story of the TV show Friends was Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Gellar (Courteney Cox). The Friends characters got together following a drunken evening the night before Ross’s wedding to Emily in London (season four 1998).

Matthew Perry was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Los Angeles. His Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were all seen attending. Matthew Perry was found dead at his home on October 28 aged 54.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Lisa Cash - who played an extra in season five ‘The One in Vegas Part One..’ (1999) - has revealed that her small role was actually meant to be part of a bigger storyline and a lot more scandalous. Speaking to TMZ Lisa Cash explained that she rehearsed scenes with Matthew Perry where his character Chandler Bing cheats on Monica Gellar after they had a huge fight.

Chandler and Lisa's character were meant to hit it off after his huge fight with Monica with Lisa's character eventually bringing up room service to his hotel room in Vegas. However, Matthew Perry knew Friends fans would never forgive Chandler for this - I mean we never forgave Ross for cheating on Rachel when they ‘were on a break’ - and according to Lisa after rehearsing the scene he went straight to the writers and asked them to axe it.

Lisa Cash: Friends (Getty)