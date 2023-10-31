Matthew Perry’s book ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir: Where to buy & did he voice audiobook?
Where to buy Matthew Perry’s book ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’ and details on the audiobook
Matthew Perry’s book ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’ was released on November 1, 2022 and published by Flatiron Books. The book was an open and honest account of his struggles with addiction, sobriety, his relationships with some of Hollywood’s biggest leading ladies and of course, the TV sitcom Friends which he starred as Chandler Bing. Matthew Perry died after an apparent drowning at his LA home on Saturday (October 28) aged 54.
In the wake of his untimely death his memoir according to Billboard has shot back up to the number one spot on the Amazon bestsellers list. Not surprisingly, as the book earned rave reviews upon its release with the the New York Times describing it as a “candid, darkly funny book”. Many fans of the American-Canadian actor will be flocking to the shops (myself included) to purchase the book and keep his memory alive.
Matthew Perry’s memoir - where to buy
Advertisement
Advertisement
You may struggle to buy the book in many high-street stores however, since his death, shops and supermarkets will almost certainly be restocking. If you want to buy it sooner then Matthew Perry’s book ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’ is currently available to buy online from:
Matthew Perry Audiobook - does he voice it?
Yes, Matthew Perry is the voice of his audiobook and narrates the entire story 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir'. It may feel a bit eerie listening to Matthew Perry's voice however, especially as in the first part of the book he does say "I should be dead". The book is available to buy from Audible for free on a 30 day free trial then £7.99 per month.