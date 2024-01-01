The Traitors season 2 first look images have been released for 2024 UK series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors is returning for a second season on BBC One and iPlayer this week following its hugely successful first series in November 2022. The show, which sees a group of contestants split into Traitors and Faithfuls and compete in a series of tense challenges, was the most popular new entertainment programme on the BBC for the year.

It had an average viewership of more than 5 million per episode, and has been viewed more than 34 million times on iPlayer since its initial release, so there’s no surprise that the BBC was quick to confirm a second series.

How does The Traitors work?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

22 contestants work together completing tasks which increases the value of their prize pot. However, the contestants include a number of secret Traitors who eliminate a Faithful player each night, whilst attempting to remain undetected themselves.

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle

The following morning the players select a contestant they think is a Traitor and banish them - they will then find out if that person was a Faithful or a Traitor.

At the end of the game, if no Traitors remain in the group, then the Faithfuls will split the prize pot, but if one or more Traitors have survived, then they will take the prize.

Who is in the cast of The Traitors season 2?

Claudia Winkleman returns as host of The Traitors - ahead of filming the seasons series she said: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winkleman is joined by 22 ordinary contestants who will compete to win a cash prize of up to £120,000. It has not yet been revealed which contestants are Faithfuls, and which, or how many, will be Traitors.

The Traitors season 2 contestants

When is The Traitors season 2 on TV?

The second season will begin on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday January 3. All episodes will be available on iPlayer after they have first aired.

This is the full release schedule for The Traitors season 2:

Episode 1 - Wednesday January 3 - 9pm

Episode 2 - Thursday January 4 - 9pm

Episode 3 - Friday January 5 - 9pm

Episode 4 - Wednesday January 10 - 9pm

Episode 5 - Thursday January 11 - 9pm

Episode 6 - Friday January 12 - 9pm

Episode 7 - Wednesday January 17 - 9pm

Episode 8 - Thursday January 18 - 9pm

Episode 9 - Friday January 19 - 9pm

Episode 10 - Wednesday January 24 - 9pm

Episode 11 - Thursday January 25 - 9pm

Episode 12 - Friday January 26 - 9pm

Where is the castle in The Traitors season 2?

Production returned to Ardross Castle in the Scottish highlands in September 2023 to film the second series. The first season was filmed at the location in May 2022.