The Traitors BBC is set to return for a second series - here's everything you need to know

BBC One’s The Traitors is set to return for a second series following the overwhelming success of its debut showing last year. The psychological ‘whodunit’ game show sees 22 strangers cast away in a remote Scottish castle vying for a chance to win up to £120,000.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman is back to bring us a new instalment of The Traitors, where ordinary people across the UK are tasked to work together to identify the imposter amongst the ranks. The show is the latest addition to the ever-popular ‘whodunit’ genre which has seen a resurgence from the Among Us game and Knives Out film franchise.

The BBC One show is based on a Dutch game show called ‘De Verraders’ - which is a social deduction game aiming to create conflict between an informed set of perpetrators and another group fuelled by suspicion.

Earlier this year, The Traitors UK was renewed for season three. Although we're still anticipating the second series of the game show, game show enthusiasts wanting to take part can apply via the BBC website.

Here’s everything you need to know The Traitors series two, set to air on BBC One soon.

BBC's The Traitors season 2 release date?

The Traitors is set to return on Wednesday, January 3 from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Much like last year, episodes two and three will be available on iPlayer immediately after the first episode airs.

Viewers can catch the second series of The Traitors on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights from 9pm.

Where is The Traitors filmed?

The BBC One series is filmed at Ardross Castle, situated in the Highland region of Scotland near the River Alness. Ardross Castle was originally a hunting lodge for the 1st Duke of Sutherland in the late 1700s.

In the 1880s, the lodge was redesigned as a castle in the period’s baronial style. Nowadays, it is used as a wedding and conference venue.

