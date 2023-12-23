There are lots of TV shows to watch this New Year's Day across BBC, ITV and Channel 4

There's lots of ways to keep yourself entertained this New Year's Day, with plenty of movies and TV shows to tuck into there's something for everyone this January 1.

This year's TV schedule includes popular movies movies from Babe To Gladiator. There will also be some wonderful one-off specials from The Great British Bake Off to the highly anticipated season 2 of The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan.

With so much on offer, we've narrowed it down to the best shows, specials and films. Here is the ultimate TV Guide, with all the best TV shows and films to watch this New Year's Day.

Babe, ITV1, 10.30am

Welcome 2024 with this heart warming family film about Babe, the little pig who dreams big to become a sheepdog, to save himself from becoming the family bacon. Babe will be available to watch on ITV1 at 10.30am.

The Archbishop Of Canterbury’s New Year Message, BBC One, 12.55pm

The Most Rev Justin Welby will be delivering his annual New Year Message to the nation. Looking ahead to 2024 he will share his thoughts on the theme of service and will visit RAF Brize Norton, the largest air force base in the UK. The Archbishop Of Canterbury's New Year Message is available to watch on BBC One at 12.55pm.

The Great New Year Bake Off, Channel 4, 7.40pm

Thought Bake Off were only giving us one festive special? Think again. The Great New Year Bake Off will see us join the tent for the first time in 2024. Our judges will be seeing some familiar faces, with Mark (series 11), Maxy (series 13), Maggie, and Jurgen (series 12) taking on some new tasks for this one-off special. The Great New Year Bake Off will be available to watch on Channel 4 at 7.40pm.

Attenborough And The Giant Sea Monster, BBC One, 8pm

Join David Attenborough on the hunt for a giant sea monster. The veteran broadcaster joins an archaeological team as they embark on retrieving a mammoth pliosaur fossil from a rocky cliff face in Dorset. Attenborough And The Giant Sea Monster will be available to watch on BBC One from 8pm.

Gogglebox 2023, Channel 4, 9pm

So, what really were the best festive TV shows of 2023? The results are in from our Gogglebox reviewers who are ready to give us their take on all the Christmas coverage. You can watch Gogglebox 2023 on Channel 4 from 9pm.

The Tourist season 2, BBC One, 9pm

The long-awaited season 2 of The Tourist is kicking off on New Year's Day. Starring Jamie Dornan, who is reprising his role as Elliot, the story will continue right where season 1 left off. Fans have been waiting for the return of The Tourist since 2021, making this the ideal drama to get stuck into on your first day of 2024. The Tourist season 2, episode 1, will be available to watch on BBC One from 9pm.

Gladiator, ITV1, 10. 15pm