Bake Off is back for a one-off Christmas special (Photo: Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions)

This year's season of the Great British Bake Off may be over, but fear not Bake Off fans, the tent will once again be opening its doors to a new line-up of contestants for the Great Christmas Bake Off.

Every year we are treated to a festive edition of the UK's most famous baking competition. In previous specials, celebrities took to the tent to show off their baking skills, competing in a Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge, with the winner being crowned the coveted title of Star Baker.

However, the format looks a little different this year. Here's everything you need to know about the Great Christmas Bake Off 2023.

Will there be a Great Christmas Bake Off 2023?

Bake Off will be back for its one-off holiday episode, the Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 on Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24). Announcing the news in a post on X, they said: "Join us for a pre-Santa trip into the Tent on Christmas Eve as George, Sophie, Dan, Amelia, Linda and Carole return for some festive fun!"

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 will be available to watch on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve at 8.15pm.

Great Christmas Bake Off 2023: Who are the contestants?

Bake Off have revealed the contestants, but unlike previous Christmas specials there are no celebrity guests taking part this year. Instead some familiar Bake Off faces are coming back to the tent. Confirmed contestants for the one-off Christmas special include: George (season 12), Sophie (season 8), Dan (season 9), Amelia (season 10), Linda (season 11) and Carole (season 13).

Great Christmas Bake Off 2023: Who are the judges?

The famous line-up is back, with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood returning as judges, and Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond back as hosts for the one-off Christmas special.

