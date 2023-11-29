Matty, Josh and Dan all made it to the final of the Great British Bake Off - but only one walked away with the famous cakestand

Viewers tuned into The Great British Bake Off final last night on Channel 4 to find out which amateur baker had been crowed the newest winner of the acclaimed series.

Dan, Matty and Josh had all made it through nine weeks of gruelling baking challenges to find themselves battling for top spot in the final, which aired last night (November 28). And after one last signature, technical and showstopper challenge the 2023 title went to... Matty!

The PE teacher from Cambridgeshire was announced the winner by new host Allison Hammond after a tense final. Matty, who branded himself the "underdog" heading into last week's semi-final, shone throughout the final episode, and was even told by judge Paul Hollywood that his showstopper was "one of the best chocolate cakes I have had for a long, long time".

Fellow judge Prue Leith also praised the new winner, calling him a "cheerful and willing baker". She added: "He was just having such a good time, learning as much as he could, taking on board everything either of us said."

After his win, Matty said: "I don’t know what to say, everyone said you should go on Bake Off and I thought it was a throwaway comment and never really listened to it. I never thought I would be on the show let alone win it!"

Dan and Josh were worthy runners-up and congratulated Matty on the win. Dan said: "I had a feeling that Matty was going to win. On the day it counted and I am honestly so happy for him – what a kid! I absolutely love him."

Josh added: "I am so chuffed for Matty. When it always comes to the cake he has been fantastic, he is such a worthy winner, and a lovely chap as well."

And it wasn't only the GBBO win that Matty was celebrating with his family and friends, as viewers found out what he had been up to since the show finished recording. It may well be a wedding cake that is Matty's next project as it was revealed that he and his partner Lara had become engaged since the end of the show.