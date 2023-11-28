The winner of Great British Bake Off 2022 has built up an impressive following on Instagram

Great British Bake Off 2022 winner Syabira Yusoff with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Photo: PA)

Great British Bake Off 2023 is nearly at an end, with the season final taking place tonight (November 28). It's been a long 10 weeks, but the judges have narrowed our bakers down to just three - each who are battling it out to be crowned the winner.

They will be judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and have been set the task of tackling a choux pastry Signature, a nostalgic Technical and a multi-layered Showstopper cake.

Past Bake Off champions have gone on to have successful careers. So, who won the Great British Bake Off in 2022 and where are they now? Here's everything you need to know.

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2022?

The winner of Great British Bake Off 2022 was Syabira Yusoff from London, who beat runners-up Abdul and Sandro to be crowned the champion.

Last year's finalist were set the most challenging signature yet, when they were tasked with making a seasonal summer picnic comprising of small vegetarian pies, decorated mini cakes, and baking their own classic white bread loaf to make finger sandwiches. Next up was a summer pudding bombe for the Technical challenge and finally ending with an edible sculpture on the theme of Our Beautiful Planet for the stunning Showstopper.

Syabira, took home the trophy, telling Channel 4 at the time: "I think I am coming out as a new person after this competition, I became more confident and I trusted my instincts. We can do anything we want as long as we have all of our heart and we work for it."

Where are they now?

Following her win, Syabira has turned her profession from cardiac research into baking, sharing recipes, insights and tips with her 90K Instagram followers. She has launched a Malaysian masterclass and has appeared on ITV and in The Sun, The Daily Mail and The Observer.

What is the prize for the Great British Bake Off winner?