Only one baker can be crowned the winner in the Great British Bake Off 2023 final

There are just three bakers left in the Great British Bake Off 2023 (Photo: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off 2023 final is upon us, it's been an exciting 10 weeks, but the group of contestants have finally been whittled down to just three bakers.

All three finalists have won star baker, so the competition for who will win this year is fierce. However, unlike similar TV shows, there is no cash prize up for grabs, with the winner instead taking home a branded cake stand and a bouquet of flowers.

Things are really heating up in the kitchen, so who is the favourite to win Great British Bake Off? Here's everything you need to know.

Who are the Great British Bake Off finalists?

The three finalists competing to win the Great British Bake Off 2023 are Dan, Matty and Josh. For their final bakes they have been set the task of tackling a choux pastry Signature, a nostalgic Technical and a multi-layered Showstopper cake.

Speaking about the upcoming finale, Dan said it “felt really surreal”. He added: “Knowing I had actually made it this far, never did I imagine it happening, it was such a proud moment for me and my family."

Matty explained: "I felt like I was the underdog so wanted to prove to myself and anyone else that my place was valid with some final worthy bakes." Whilst Josh said the final was like three friends “entering the tent for a final time”.

Who is the favourite to win Great British Bake Off 2023?

The competition this year is fierce as each finalist has been crowned star baker throughout the series. According to Gambling.com the current bookies favourite to win is Josh, who has odds of 2/1, whilst Dan comes in as second at 4/1 and Matty is judged least likely to win with odds of 6/1.

Who won Great British Bake Off last year?