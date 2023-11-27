The Bake Off 2023 final will see three bakers battle it out to be crowned the winner

The winner of Great British Bake Off 2023 will be announced very soon (Photo: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA Wire)

The Great British Bake Off final is almost here. The Channel 4 baking series has been putting the bakers through their paces over the last 10 weeks as they compete to win the coveted prize.

It's been a long slog, but the contestants have finally been whittled down to just three bakers. The semi-finals were a tense affair, with Tasha narrowly missing out on a spot in the finale during patisserie week. Despite being awarded star baker twice in the competition and impressing judges with her pastry skills she was eliminated.

Things are really heating up in the kitchen, so when is the Great British Bake Off final, what time does it start and who are the finalists? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Bake Off finale.

Great British Bake Off final 2023: When is the final on TV?

The Great British Bake Off final will be available to watch on Tuesday November 28 on Channel 4 at 8pm. The series which kicked off on September 26, will finally be coming to an end, with only one baker being in with the chance to win the coveted title. However, unlike many similar TV shows, there is no cash prize up for grabs, with the winner instead taking home a branded cake stand and a bouquet of flowers.

Great British Bake Off final 2023: what time does it start?

The Great British Bake Off final will start on Channel 4 at 8pm, the same time all other episodes in the season have aired. If you need to catch up beforehand, all previous episodes of this year's season are available to watch on All4.

Great British Bake Off final 2023 finalists

The three finalists competing to win the Great British Bake Off 2023 are Dan, Matty and Josh, they will be working hard to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as they are set the task of tackling a choux pastry Signature, a nostalgic Technical and a multi-layered Showstopper cake. Each finalist has been crowned star baker, so the competition is fierce.

