The Great British Bake Off: 5 desserts you may have been pronouncing wrong, how should you be saying them?
The Great British Bake Off returns to TV screens from Tuesday September 26
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s that time of the year when you can sit down in front of the television and eat cake without feeling the slightest bit guilty.
That’s right the Great British Bake Off is back, returning to Channel 4 for its 14th series. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding will be joined by new co-presenter Alison Hammond.
The theme for the first episode will be ‘Cake Week’ but over the next few weeks we will see a lot of common and uncommon desserts being made. The question is have you been pronouncing these deserts wrong?
These are the 5 most commonly mis-pronounced desserts
Crème Brûlée
- Wrong: Kreem Brew-lee
- Right: Krem Brew-lay
Crème Brûlée is also known as burnt cream or Trinity cream, is a dessert consisting of a rich custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelised sugar. Breaking the sugar with a spoon has to be one of the most satisfying pleasures ever.
Madeleine
- Wrong: Maa-duh-line
- Right: Mad-lenn
Madeleines are very small sponge cakes with a distinctive shell-like shape acquired from being baked in pans with shell-shaped depressions. Madeleine or petite madeleine is a traditional small cake from the Lorraine region in north-eastern France.
Canelé
- Wrong: Cu-nell-ee
- Right: Cah-null-ay
A canelé is a small French pastry flavoured with rum and vanilla with a soft and tender custard centre and a dark, thick caramelised crust.
Crêpes
- Wrong: Krayps
- Right: Kreps
No it’s not a pancake, a crêpe or crepe is a very thin type of pancake. Crêpes are usually one of two varieties: sweet crêpes or savoury. They are often served with a wide variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meats, and a variety of spreads. Crêpes can also be flambéed.
Macaron
- Wrong: ma-ku-roon
- Right: mah-kuh-ron
A macaron or French macaroon is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, granulated sugar, almond meal, and can often be purchased in all the colours of the rainbow.
Watch the The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 from 8:00 pm on Tuesday September 26