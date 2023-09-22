The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 next week

The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood married Pub landlady Melissa Spalding at a luxury resort in Cyprus on Wednesday September 20.

The newlyweds tied the knot in the Ayia Athanasia chapel part of the Anassa hotel resort in front of friends and family including GBBO judge Prue Leith.

But according to reports there was one family member who did not attend. Paul Hollywood’s only son Josh Hollywood, from his first marriage to Alex Hollywood wasn’t there. According to Daily Mail a friend confirmed: “Josh did not go.”

It may have been because Paul Hollywood,57, chose to marry Melissa in the exact same location he married his first wife and Josh’s mother Alex in 1998. Or it may have been that Paul Hollywood and his 21 year-old-son don’t speak anymore.

In 2019 a spokesperson for Alex Hollywood revealed that Josh had not seen or spoken to his father since he left the marital home and started a relationship with Summer Monteys-Fullam. In a podcast the following year Alex described herself as a “single mother”.

The couple married after dating for three years. The couple reportedly met when Paul would frequent the Chequers Inn, Kent where Melissa is the landlady. The pub was closed on September 16 to September 26 for the wedding celebrations.

The celebrity chef was married to Alex Hollywood from 1998 - 2019 they share only son Josh Hollywood who they welcomed in October 2001.