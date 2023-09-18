The Great British Bake Off will return on September 26 2023, with new co-presenter Alison Hammond

Paul Hollywood is set to marry girlfriend Melissa Spalding ahead of the new The Great British Bake Off series which kicks off on September 26 2023.

After reportedly dating for three years, the TV chef, 57, and pub landlady, 39, are planning to marry at the five-star Anassa Hotel resort in Cyprus - which just so happens to be the same place he married his ex-wife Alex Hollywood in 1998.

Paul reportedly met Mellissa at the The Chequers Inn, Kent where he was a regular. After initially denying they were romantically involved, the couple confirmed their relationship in December 2019.

It was revealed last year that the couple were living together in his country home that he previously shared with former lover Summer Monteys-Fullam. It’s believed that Paul quietly proposed to Melissa around Easter time but she has only recently been wearing her ring and telling friends.

In pictures obtained by The Sun Paul Hollywood was spotted with his wife-to-be sunbathing at the luxury resort with friends and family. Insiders told the publication the couple are expecting 75 guests including Bake Off co-star Prue Leith.

Speaking to The Sun the source said: “People privately think it’s odd he’s ­marrying here because he has so many memories of his first wife connected to the hotel.”

“He gets treated like royalty by the owners, but what must Melissa think? She’s following in the same footsteps where he had another woman on his arm.”

Paul Hollywood lived in Cyprus during the 1990s where he met ex-wife Alex Hollywood when she was a scuba instructor. The pair married in 1998 but divorced in 2017 after Paul admitted to cheating.

Who is Alex Hollywood?

Alex Hollywood is a cook, food writer and author. She has written two cookery books My Busy Kitchen and Cooking Tonight. She has a no-fuss approach to cooking which has garnered her over 20 thousand followers on Instagram.

Alex married Paul Hollywood at a Cyprus resort in 1998 and the pair share a son Joshua Hollywood. They reportedly split in 2013 after allegations Paul had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid. Alex and Paul reconciled but split for good in 2017.